Dallas Cowboys Trade ‘Rumor’: Trysten Hill for Patriots Weapon

FRISCO – Even after the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys discover themselves skinny alongside the line of defense, particularly with regard to skilled gamers. However that does not imply the prevailing gamers aren’t expendable. Particularly if it means a chance to bolster the offense.
A commerce was lately proposed by a national media outlet that might ship Cowboys defensive deal with Trysten Hill to the New England Patriots in change for wideout N’Keal Harry.
The proposed commerce – one thing shy of a “rumor” – signifies it will profit each groups.
It is no secret that the Cowboys most likely want so as to add a veteran large receiver after the lack of Amari Cooper through commerce to the Cleveland Browns, mainly in change for a can of beans.
Even after the addition of James Washington in free company and drafting Jalen Tolbert within the third spherical of this yr’s draft, Dallas may gain advantage from expertise at wideout. Particularly when you think about the present youth within the large receiver room.
In change for Harry, the Patriots would obtain Hill and could be addressing an space of want on the inside line of defense.
Sounds good on paper, proper? But it surely’s not. It is fairly ridiculous, truly.
The proposal says, “… a commerce between Dallas and New England could possibly be the proper approach so as to add to these areas whereas additionally transferring two gamers that want a change of tempo …”
Whereas it is fairly attainable each gamers may gain advantage from a change of surroundings, it is extra doubtless that neither participant could be of any assist to their new staff.
Hill has constantly been an underachiever whereas with the Cowboys and is presently listed as second on the depth chart at proper defensive deal with. And when given alternatives to begin he hasn’t precisely shined.
In 2021, Hill registered simply seven tackles, three assists, and one sack, incomes an general grade of 65.three from Pro Football Focus. Why would Patriots coach Invoice Belichick have any curiosity in an underachieving participant like Hill?
Whereas we’re discussing underachieving, Harry hasn’t precisely been a manufacturing machine in New England. As he is getting into his fourth yr within the league, Harry has accrued simply 598 complete yards on simply 57 catches on 103 targets since 2019.
That does not sound just like the veteran management that the Cowboys are searching for at large receiver. A lot much less, a participant that may assist Dallas attain the following degree within the playoffs. PFF gave Harry a grade of simply 69.1 for his 2021 season which included 12 catches on 21 targets for simply 184 yards and no touchdowns.
The one attainable approach both staff would profit from this commerce is that if it is a last-ditch effort from each groups to get “one thing for nothing” as an alternative of simply outright releasing the gamers.
However even then it simply seems like buying and selling your drawback for an additional particular person’s drawback.
