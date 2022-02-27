Front Page

Dallas Cowboys ‘Would Love to Sign’ Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu, Says ESPN; Analysis

February 27, 2022
Al Lindsey
FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys roster is considered “loaded” by many, and in 2022, at the safety position, the team got particularly grabby, adding recognizable names on budget contracts, all adding up to nice results.

And now comes a suggestion that they do it again, only with a bigger name and bigger money.

“Find a long-term solution at safety,” writes ESPN’s Bill Barnwell in a piece addressing the top needs of all the NFC East teams. “The Cowboys would love a safety such as Tyrann Mathieu …”

mathieu dak

Tyrann Mathieu and Dak Prescott

mathieu super

We’re not sure where Barnwell is getting the information that Dallas would “love Mathieu,” given the fact that they have repeatedly passed on him when he’s hit free agency.





