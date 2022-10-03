Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies

The mom mentioned police have recognized three individuals concerned within the crime, however there have not been any arrests.
DALLAS — It was one week in the past when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas.
That teen was steps away from his residence when he was gunned down.
On Sunday, the household held a balloon launch with the help of No More Violence, a corporation that helps homicide victims’ households.
“He was a miracle child,” mentioned Cynthia Edwards.
Edwards’ misplaced her solely son, Manuel Edwards, within the capturing final week.
“I want justice. Don’t we want justice? Yeah,” shouted Cynthia Edwards.
The balloon launch was held on the very spot the place he died — on Al Lipscomb Way, close to Fair Park.
“That hurt. My only child,” mentioned Edwards.
Family and pals tried to carry it collectively, whereas sharing tales of Manuel.
“I treated Manuel like he was my own, my brother,” mentioned a very good good friend.
“I love you so much, you were the best cousin I ever had,” mentioned his youthful cousin.
A cousin he won’t ever see once more.
Edwards will hold reliving what she noticed, as her son was murdered ft away from their residence.
“I’m right here, running up the street, seeing my baby get CPR done on him,” mentioned Cynthia Edwards.
Manuel was a seventh grader at Billy Earl Dade Middle School in Dallas and beloved soccer.
Cynthia Edwards stood side-by-side with Patricia Allen, the founding father of the group No More Violence.
“The sad part is, the streets know, and they’re not talking, but they do know,” mentioned Allen.
The household informed WFAA they’ve began their very own investigation on the streets. The mom mentioned police have recognized three individuals concerned within the crime, however there have not been any arrests.
Edwards is begging the general public to come back ahead with any suggestions, as she continues to attempt to discover power.
Anyone with information is requested to name Dallas police at 214-422-9275.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link