Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies

He was simply 14y/o & a seventh grader.

Manuel Edwards was murdered subsequent to his home, a 1 week in the past.

Tonight, on the very spot the place he was killed, household & pals held a balloon launch.

He was an solely baby & Mom is begging the general public to help discover the killer💔.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/Sgb4HDjigS

— Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) October 3, 2022