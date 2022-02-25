Dallas custom homebuilder purchased by Houston firm

A Houston housing company is expanding to the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the purchase of a local custom homebuilder.

Paul Taylor Homes has been in business in North Texas since the late 1970s and builds houses with an average price of $800,000. The builder has 80 houses under construction and land for more than 120 additional houses.

Houston-based Partners in Building has acquired all of the Dallas company’s assets, which will be combined with its operations.

“Partners In Building has a corporate culture and philosophy that is very similar to ours, in that they nurture their relationships with customers and developers and work diligently to keep their promises and deliver value,” Paul Taylor said in a statement. “After 40 years of building this company, it feels very good to pass it on to a proven company that will build on our legacy.”

Paul Taylor Homes has more than a dozen employees. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“The extremely talented and dedicated team at Paul Taylor Homes is one of its greatest assets, with many employees who have been with the company for over a decade,” Chris Lemming, who has been named Dallas-Fort Worth division president of Partners In Building, said in a statement. “We are very happy to continue working with this great team, which will provide us with an excellent platform to build on the success and reputation Paul Taylor Homes has established over the past four decades.”

The new owner plans to expand the company’s product line to include more houses priced from $1 million to $3 million. It’s eyeing locations in North Texas markets including Prosper, Celina, Argyle, Bartonville, Flower Mound, Southlake, Keller, Colleyville and Fort Worth.

Partners In Building plans to sell about 70 D-FW homes this year and expand its production to more than 200 homes a year. It has been in business since 1986 and has built more than 250 homes a year in the Houston and Nashville markets. The builder anticipates that D-FW could become its largest market.

Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston are the country’s two largest single-family homebuilding metros.