Dallas DART suspends all bus and rail services due to icy roads

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will suspend all bus and rail services at noon Friday through noon Sunday due to “untenable” icy road conditions in the area.

Passengers who need emergency service should contact the DART Customer Information Center at (214) 979-1111, according to a DART news release.

The precipitation from this week’s storm moved out of North Texas on Thursday but freezing temps have kept roads slick and icy across the region. The temps were not expected to rise much above freezing, if at all, until Saturday.

“While road conditions across the region continue to remain extremely dangerous, DART recommends everyone avoid travel wherever possible,” the agency said in the release.

DART said all subscription trips for the DART Paratransit program have been cancelled, with the exception for those who need the trips for medical purposes, such as dialysis treatment.

Paratransit trips will resume on Monday.

Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the DART web portal.

