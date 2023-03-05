Dallas Democrat proposes lowering state sales tax

Sen. Royce West says the transfer may save Texas households loads of bucks a 12 months

TEXAS, USA — While lowering belongings taxes has been a scorching matter in Austin this legislative consultation, State Senator Royce West says that wouldn’t do sufficient to assist all Texans.

So, the Dallas Democrat is proposing the state decrease the sales tax as smartly, one thing he says Texas can simply have the funds for.

“The latest revenue estimates that I have going out to 2028 shows that the state will average about 8% to 10% growth over those many years,” West informed us on Inside Texas Politics.

West’s proposal, SB 1000, would cut back the sales tax via a half-penny, from 6¼-cents to 5¾-cents according to $1 spent.

The Democrat says that might price the state round $7-8 billion according to funds cycle.

He says they’re nonetheless running the numbers to be told precisely how a lot it might save Texas households, however one estimate places it within the loads.

“One of the estimates that I have is that it will save approximately $400 a year for a family of four,” he stated.

West additionally tells us he’s satisfied Texans are speaking in regards to the feedback he made on Inside Texas Politics a few weeks in the past relating to faculty selection, and whether or not he’d beef up vouchers or schooling financial savings accounts (ESAs).

He says his first selection will all the time be the general public device and he thinks with the entire sensible minds in Texas we will be able to discover a “public solution” to beef up our faculties.

But the Senator then doubled down on his earlier feedback.