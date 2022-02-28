Dallas food truck rules need a fresh look

One of the hottest culinary scenes in Dallas last year popped up along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a historically overlooked stretch of our city. The nonprofit Better Block partnered with South Dallas residents and business owners to transform a vacant lot into a colorful food park that dished out barbecue, fried chicken sandwiches, veggie tacos, Italian ice and vegan desserts.

The food park was a resounding success but left some mobile food vendors puzzled. One of them told the Dallas Free Press that he bought expensive equipment to grill fish on site but then learned from a code inspector that it was not allowed. Vendors were also stumped by hundreds of dollars in permit fees that had to be paid to the city every two weeks to participate in the monthlong pop-up, although a nonprofit stepped in to reimburse them.

The food park proved so popular that it helped push long-simmering concerns about the city’s mobile food vendor ordinance onto the City Council’s plate. Council members should move forward with proposed changes to streamline rules that will make it easier for people from pushcart vendors to food truck operators to run their businesses.

An overhaul of the rules for mobile food vendors would also expand the universe of dining options for Dallasites, particularly those in underserved areas.

There are five suggested changes on the table. One would clarify the city’s definition of mobile food preparation vehicles to allow for food trailers, which are enclosed spaces with wheels that can accommodate a mobile kitchen but that require a vehicle to move. Whereas food truck operators pay for a city permit once a year, food trailer owners have to pay city permits for every event in which they want to participate.

This would be a modest change with major impact. A food trailer goes for about $30,000 or less, a much more attainable investment for a startup business than a $100,000 to $150,000 food truck. Like food trucks, trailers can be equipped to safely prepare food and are subject to city inspections.

A private task force of business owners and other interested parties offered additional recommendations that would simplify the categories of mobile food vendors, allow food trailers and trucks to cook chicken and fish on site and relax the requirement that they visit a commissary kitchen — their operating base — every day. Food vendors would have to report to their commissary only once a week as long as they comply with certain sanitary standards, an idea that has the backing of city staff.

Cities such as Austin have proved that food trucks and trailers can safely prepare all sorts of food and that they can coexist with the restaurant industry. Dallas should follow their example, with the proper public health safeguards.

Even as Dallas studies policy changes, it’s pursuing the fifth recommendation: a pilot for mobile food vendor zones, first at the city-owned Pacific Plaza downtown and Kiest Park in central Oak Cliff, where vendors will sell food from May to July. Council members have requested a second phase in the summer that creates more options in other Dallas locations.

The food truck business in the U.S. has ripened into a $2 billion industry. Dallas should work to get a larger piece of that pie.