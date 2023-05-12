Dallas-Fort Worth Ranks Second In U.S. For Attracting New Companies

rewrite this content material and stay HTML tags

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington has ranked because the second-highest metropolitan space within the United States for attracting new firms, in step with a brand new record.

According to Site Selection Magazine, the trade e-newsletter in the back of the new learn about, DFW noticed an building up of 426 new trade tasks in 2022, which positioned the North Texas space moment total amongst metropolitans with populations of over a million citizens.

DFW ranked simply in the back of the number 1 metropolitan space at the listing, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, which had a complete of 448 new tasks closing 12 months.

A few different metros living within the Lone Star State additionally discovered their method at the best 10 listing this 12 months. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land reportedly attracted 293 new trade tasks in 2022, hanging the metro space in 3rd position in the back of DFW.

Joining Houston and Dallas used to be the Austin-Round Rock space, which garnered a complete of 132 tasks within the earlier 12 months, striking the metro squarely within the 7th spot.

According to news e-newsletter CultureMap Fort Worth, that is the 3rd consecutive 12 months that Dallas-Fort Worth discovered itself in moment position on Site Selection Magazine’s annual record, making improvements to upon the 389 new trade tasks reported in 2021. Additionally, Chicago and Houston have additionally retained their respective best spots for the previous 3 years.

This 12 months’s record additionally took a take a look at the greater “digitalization” of U.S. occupations in metropolitan and micropolitan spaces. Studied via Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro, and his colleague Sifan Liu, the pair say that extremely virtual workforces are rather outstanding in metro spaces when in comparison to micropolitans.

“Across the nation’s 56 biggest metros, as much as 30% of all jobs were highly digital as of 2020, while low-digital jobs encompassed just 22% of the workforce,” Muro and Liu stated within the record. “By contrast, highly digital occupations account for only 20%of the workforce in the nation’s more than 500 micropolitan areas, where low digital jobs account for 26% of the total. And pay gaps reflect those divides.”

Muro and Liu additionally discovered that Austin, Boston and Washington ranked within the best tier of towns with digitalized economies, whilst different large skilled towns like Dallas, Houston and New York had been discovered to be in a tier slightly below in that space.

To view the record in its entirety, head over to the Site Selection Magazine website.

