Dallas-Fort Worth’s oldest restaurants, aged 50 and up

Depending on who you ask, the oldest restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth might be the group of barbecue joints owned by the Bryan family. We all know Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse, established in 1958 on Inwood Road in Dallas. But before Sonny’s place, his dad Red Bryan opened The Tin Shack in 1930. And before that, Sonny’s grandfather Elias Bryan started Bryan’s Smokehouse in 1910.
Sonny Bryan’s is “only” 64 years old in this list of North Texas restaurants that are 50 years and older. But its history goes back 112 years.
“It’s the joy of my life to be a part of this,” says Brent Harman, whose family bought the barbecue joint from the Bryans in 1989. He recently signed a nearly unheard-of lease — 45 years — to prove he intends to preserve Sonny Bryan’s history.
This Dallas Morning News series was created to share the stories and honor the legacies of Dallas-Fort Worth’s oldest restaurants. Over many months, dozens of interviews and hundreds of phone calls, we’ve pieced together a list of North Texas restaurants that are 50 years or older.
We found more than 80 restaurants that have been alive for a half-century or more in Dallas-Fort Worth. That’s incredible.
In a separate story about D-FW’s very oldest restaurants aged 75 years and up, we dig deeper into the history of these living institutions. We hope this list can serve as a tool for anyone seeking North Texas’ most storied restaurants, and we look forward to updating the story regularly.
In every interview, we asked for nuggets of wisdom from restaurateurs who had been in the business for decades.
“The secret is, you have to evolve a little bit,” Harman says about the 64-year-old Sonny Bryan’s.
“You just always try, you never stop,” says Lanny Lancarte, the CEO and president of 86-year-old Joe T. Garcia’s in Fort Worth. “I’d hate to see my grandmother and grandfather’s dream stop some day.”
“And it’s still fun,” he adds.
“It’s still a lot of fun.”
Since 1918
El Fenix in Dallas
Since 1926
Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth
Since 1927
Riscky’s in Fort Worth, first as a grocery store and deli, later as a barbecue joint
Since 1928
Carshon’s Delicatessen in Fort Worth
Since 1930
The Original Mexican Eats in Fort Worth
Since 1931
Bailey’s Bar-B-Que in Fort Worth
Since 1935
Joe T. Garcia’s in Fort Worth
Since 1936
Old Mill Inn in Dallas (temporarily closed)
Since 1940
El Chico in Dallas
Since 1941
Dickey’s Barbecue in Dallas
Since 1943
Roy Pope Grocery in Fort Worth
Since 1945
Sammie’s BBQ in Fort Worth
Since 1946
Circle Grill in Dallas
Kincaid’s Hamburgers in Fort Worth
Since 1947
Cattlemen’s Fort Worth Steak House
Ships Lounge in Dallas
Since 1948
Big State Fountain Grill in Irving
Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder (temporarily closed)
Since 1948
Arthur’s Steakhouse in Addison
Since 1950
Campisi’s The Egyptian in Dallas
Dallas Tortilla & Tamale Factory
Goff’s Hamburgers in University Park
Keller’s Drive-In in Dallas
The Old Warsaw in Dallas
Since 1951
Burger House in University Park
Since 1952
Frosty Drive N in Denton
Stan’s Blue Note in Dallas
Since 1953
Eddlemon’s in Grand Prairie
Theo’s Drive-In in Grand Prairie
Tupinamba Cafe in Dallas
Margie’s Original Italian Kitchen in Fort Worth
Zodiac Room at Neiman Marcus in Dallas
Since 1954
Beef House in Garland
Cindi’s NY Deli; formerly Phil’s Delicatessen & Restaurant in Plano
Since 1955
Dunston’s Steakhouse, formerly Gene’s Wheel In in Dallas
Since 1956
Bill Smith’s Cafe in McKinney
Dairy-Ette in Dallas
Norma’s Cafe in Dallas
Pizza by Marco in Dallas; formerly My Family’s Pizza; presently Pizza Gianna
Since 1957
Al’s Hamburgers in Arlington
Candlelite Inn in Arlington
Del’s Charcoal Burgers in Richardson
Since 1958
The Malt Shop; formerly Spurlock’s Malt Shop in Anna
Pizza Inn in Dallas
Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse in Dallas
Since 1959
Mesquite BBQ in Mesquite
Since 1960
The Depot Cafe in Frisco — first, a supermarket and later a restaurant
Since 1961
Kuby’s Sausage House and European Market in University Park
Since 1962
Antoine’s Foods in Dallas
Griff’s Hamburgers in Dallas
Parkit Market in Dallas
Since 1963
Adair’s Saloon in Dallas
Charco Broiler in Dallas’ Oak Cliff
Hong Kong Restaurant in Dallas
Since 1964
Inwood Tavern in Dallas
Metro Diner in Dallas’ Oak Cliff
Since 1965
Hubbard’s Cubbard in Garland
Marshall’s Bar-B-Q in Dallas
Mermaid Bar at Neiman Marcus in Dallas
Since 1966
Angelo’s Spaghetti & Pizza House in Irving
Don Juan’s Romantic Mexican Food in Grand Prairie
Jimmy’s Food Store in Dallas
Since 1967
Edelweiss in Fort Worth
Since 1968
Bartley’s Bar-B-Q in Grapevine
Mama’s Pizza in Fort Worth
Parton’s Pizza in Fort Worth
Pizza Getti in Dallas
Since 1969
Jim’s Pizza in McKinney
Joe’s Coffee Shop in Irving
Ojeda’s Restaurant in Dallas
Pyramid Restaurant at the Fairmont hotel in Dallas
Since 1971
Catfish Smith Foods To Go in Dallas
Celebration in Dallas
Mariano’s Mexican Cuisine y Cantina in Dallas
Zeke’s Fish & Chips in Fort Worth
Since 1972
John’s Cafe in Dallas
Date unknown:
Record Grill in Dallas
Wimpy’s Hamburgers in Dallas
