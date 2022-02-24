Dallas Fuel embrace potentially massive changes, challenges with ‘Overwatch 2′

Dallas Fuel players and coaches spent their offseason in the dark about Overwatch 2 and its place in the Overwatch League, as did the rest of the league.

The OWL season starts in May – the Fuel have a battle for Texas on May 6 against the Houston Outlaws. That gives the Fuel fewer than three months to acclimate to a new game they haven’t seen outside test gameplay from September 2021. There’s big prize money involved, and the health of a franchised esports league at stake.

In spite of all of that, Dallas Fuel head coach Yun “RUSH” Hee-won doesn’t feel like his team should worry.

“I’m sure a lot of teams are just as nervous as they are. I hope the game is released ASAP, because that’s something I can determine once the game is out and we play it,” Fuel head coach Yun “RUSH” Hee-Won said via interpreter earlier this month. “Even though some of the players were able to play test, it’s just a play test. Upon release, there’s a possibility that everything has changed, so I just hope the game comes out fast.”

Dexerto reported that OWL teams were told to expect access to the beta version of Overwatch 2 within weeks on Wednesday.

The Fuel won’t necessarily be on a revenge tour, because they are a far more light-hearted bunch than that, but they will be out to prove that their third-place finish was not a one-time deal, and that anything less than a world championship is unsatisfactory.

Overwatch League teams can’t do any specific strategizing until there’s a game available to play. The Fuel have to wait on their title pursuit until there’s something tangible in front of them.

Yun said there wasn’t much discussion or practice to be had with the Fuel until the team was together. Timing on the players’ return to Dallas is still to be determined, assistant general manager Helen “Dear” Jang told The Dallas Morning News, but that action would kickstart the heavy workload.

“We haven’t talked that much other than ‘hey, let’s work hard,’” Yun said. “Self instruction, that’s just something the players do among themselves. It will be really important once we are all together in one spot, then we will have plenty to do.”

The Fuel won’t be able to do the same things that made them successful in 2021.

Overwatch 2 will bring massive changes to the competitive scene. The 5-vs-5 change will mean more than just losing two players on the map. The metas, how team compositions work and what is expected from each role could dramatically shift.

Still, Dallas rookie Kang “guriyo” Min-seo wasn’t too concerned. If the Fuel embrace the change, they will be better-equipped to handle it.

“There are many changes that a lot of people are very negative about, such as the 5-vs-5,” Kang said via interpreter. “But I think any change is going to be a good change and I look forward to playing Overwatch 2.”

Kang is one of two rookies the Fuel brought in, the other is support player Han “ChiYo” Hyeon-seok. Not only will Dallas have to acclimate to a new game, but new minds and fresh talent too.

Hitscan veteran Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon will bring an element the Fuel didn’t have in 2021. Dallas won a tournament and earned two other Hawaii appearances without a dedicated hitscan player. While this may seem like an obvious upgrade in DPS line, because it is, the Fuel’s successful strategies from last season may not translate.

Kim was unconcerned, as his former Atlanta Reign team was a roster of mixed languages, making it more difficult for him to connect. Dallas is an all-Korean roster, with players who will need to acclimate to professional play and a new game. Kim had advice for Kang and Han.

“The advice I would give would just be about trying their best,” Kim said, “not losing their focus, remembering where they came from and always being consistent with their practice.”

The Fuel should be title contenders again, even with a game of unknowns incoming. That’s purely on talent and Yun, who was the 2021 OWL coach of the year.

Soon they will be enlightened.

