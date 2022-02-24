Dallas gay rights and AIDS services advocate Don Maison dead at 74

Don Maison, a gay rights leader and longtime leader of AIDS Services of Dallas, died Monday after being diagnosed in November with esophageal cancer. He was 74.
According to Maison, his best asset was not letting go. It was also his worst habit, he said. Not one to hold his tongue or back down from a fight, Maison took on the police, big business and a virus that killed millions all in pursuit of a safer and more equitable life for the Dallas community.
As a civil rights lawyer in the 1970s and 80s, he represented LGBTQ Texans fighting for fair treatment. As the president and CEO of AIDS Services of Dallas, he took a ramshackle home and turned it into a housing haven for hundreds of men, women and children living with HIV. And as a friend, he could be found most nights at JR’s Bar & Grill, the gayborhood hangout he referred to lovingly as “church.”
“Don was remarkable for his sense of social justice. It was what he lived and breathed,” longtime friend Ellen Sweets said on Thursday. “There’s an old spiritual that Mahalia Jackson sings that goes, ‘I’m gonna live the life I sign about in my song.’ That’s what he did. He lived the life that he talked about.”
Maison was born in Michigan and moved to Dallas after dropping out of an Illinois seminary. Realizing what a difference having a good attorney meant for people fighting for their rights, Maison got his law degree at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio and moved back to Dallas in the mid-70s.
There, he joined the nascent LGBTQ rights movement and represented those like him who were targeted because of their sexuality.
In 1980, he was the lawyer for gay men arrested for public lewdness in a police sting operation the previous year at Village Station. The trial was covered by The Dallas Morning News, which quoted then-Assistant District Attorney Bob Phillips as calling those rallying behind the men “a parade of perverts.” With characteristic bluntness, Maison likened Phillips’ remarks to calling police officers “a parade of pigs.”
He represented men who were barred from working as Southwest Airlines flight attendants in 1981 and, in a discrimination suit filed by the Dallas Gay Alliance at the end of the decade, Maison sued Parkland Memorial Hospital on behalf of AIDS patients struggling to access treatment. He even sued a local bar, friend Mary Beth O’Connor said, when it refused to admit a disabled man with whom Maison was friends.
“He was very outspoken, spoke his mind no matter what, which sometimes made us want to put a zipper on his mouth,” O’Connor said. “He would treat the Queen of England the same way he’d treat a homeless guy on the street.”
In the early 1990s, Maison took over management of a couple of homes two local men purchased to house people living with HIV and AIDS. These “slums,” as Maison called them, grew under his leadership into a thriving housing community for hundreds of people. AIDS Services of Dallas, or ASD, now provides a home and other services to about 300 people living with HIV and their family members.
ASD plan to break ground on a 16th housing unit this year, current President and CEO Traswell Livingston said. It will be named for Maison.
“Don cared for people. He was a nice person, genuinely nice,” Livingston said Wednesday. “But he was also a fighter and a champion.”
In 2003, in an interview with The News, Maison was asked what nobody knows about him. He responded: “I have regrets. Particularly not telling people how much I love them, only to have them die before I ever told them how important they were to me.”
About five years ago, Maison had a stroke. After working for some years to regain some of his mobility, Maison was hoping to restart his passion for travel when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Several months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer.
Alex Sanchez, the volunteer coordinator and development associate for ASD, said Maison’s passing will leave a dent in the civil rights, fair housing and LGBTQ communities.
“What’s to tell? The man did everything. Changed lives,” Sanchez said.
In 2019, Maison received the Kuchling Humanitarian Award for contributions to the gay, lesbian bisexual and transgender community. Instead of taking a victory lap, this giant among Dallas LGBTQ activists closed out his speech by heaping praise and thanks on those who helped him.
“Our community is diverse. Celebrate that. Stamp out hate. Learn,” he told the crowd, according to a transcript from The Dallas Way. “Reach out and help us make this community a better place for all of us.”
Services for Maison will be private.