Dallas gymnasts Konnor McClain, Skye Blakely finish 1-2 at USAG Winter Cup in hometown season debut

North Texas gymnasts Konnor McClain and Skye Blakely are on track to be strong contenders for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Their 1-2 finish Saturday in the first major national competition since the Tokyo Games reinforced that.
With a 54.300 final score, McClain won the all-around at USA Gymnastics’ Winter Cup on Saturday afternoon at The Star in Frisco, while Blakely (53.700) finished second.
The two train at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy — McClain at the Plano location and Blakely in Frisco — and their standings Saturday earned both automatic berths to compete for the U.S. at a team competition in Stuttgart, Germany, in March.
Katelyn Jong, a 15-year-old from Allen who trains at Metroplex Gymnastics, tied for fifth all-around (52.650) in her first senior-level meet.
McClain and Blakely’s standout performances marked redemption for the 17-year-olds.
Blakely qualified to the U.S. Olympic team trials last summer, but injured her elbow during a warm-up run on vault minutes before the first night of competition began. She scratched from the two-night competition, ruling her out of contention for the Tokyo team, and underwent surgery soon after.
For McClain, her subpar showing at the Winter Cup in 2021 prompted her to change gyms, moving to the Dallas area to train under famed coach Valeri Liukin, and started a tumultuous calendar year.
She pulled out of Olympic contention after undergoing surgery for a broken hand in June, qualified to her first world championships in October but didn’t advance to an apparatus final, and grieved the deaths of her father and grandmother — who died days apart from complications of COVID-19 — in December.
McClain sewed a “MM” patch, her dad, Marc’s, initials, onto the back of her leotard Saturday and finished the competition on balance beam, where she posted a meet-best 14.600 score to move from third place to the top of the standings.
The routine showcased her power, artistry and grace and left commentators gushing about her potential.
“Just absolutely picture-perfect,” commentator and 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin said. “She has a lot to be proud of today.
“Konnor, your dad is proud of you.”
1/16Konnor McCalain of WOGA gymnastics in Plano won the overall competition at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
2/16Datelyn Jong with Metroplex Gymnastics performs on th uneven bars during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
3/16eMjae Frazier with Parkettes Gymnastics performs on the vault during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
4/16eMjae Frazier with Parkettes Gymnastics performs her floor routine during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Frazier went on to finish third overall. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
5/16Konnor McClain with WOGA Gymnastics performs her floor routine during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
6/16Konnor McClain with WOGA Gymnastics of Plano performs her floor routine during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She went on to finish first overall. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
7/16Lexi Zeiss with the Twin City Twisters performs on the uneven bars during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
8/16Joscelyn Roberson with North East Texas Elite performs on the vault during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
9/16Former Olympic champion Nastia Liuka embraces Konnor McClain after McClain won the overall at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
10/16Konnor McClain with WOGA Gymnastics in Plano, embraces a competitor after winning first place in the overall at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
11/16Skye Blakely performs on the balance beam during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She finished third overall in the competition. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
12/16Skye Blakely with WOGA Gymnastics in Plano performs on the balance beam during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
13/16Nola Matthews with Airborne Gymnastics perfoms on the uneven bars during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
14/16Copetitors cheer on Addison Fatta (forground) with Prestige Gymnastics during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
15/16Konnor McClain (left), the eventual overall winner of WOGA Gymnastics in Plano, talks about her routine with her coach Valeri Liukin after finishing on the uneven bars during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
16/16Brooke Pierson with WOGA Gymnastics in Plano, performs on the uneven bars during the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup held at the Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)(Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)
