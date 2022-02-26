Dallas hires former Texas health inspector general to investigate city corruption claims

Dallas has hired a former state health inspector general to lead a new office in charge of investigating allegations of city waste, abuse and fraud.

Bart Bevers, 58, was announced Tuesday as the city’s first inspector general — a position city officials created in December when they made several changes to ethics rules to strengthen transparency and accountability to residents.

Several scandals involving Dallas city officials have resulted in convictions on corruption-related charges.

Bevers, currently a criminal defense attorney, will start March 14, and his office will be under the city attorney. He will oversee hiring more staff for his office. It’s not yet clear how many people he plans to hire.

Former Gov. Rick Perry in 2007 appointed Bevers inspector general of the state Health and Human Services Commission. Bevers resigned in 2011 after overseeing investigations into health care programs such as Medicaid and the children’s health insurance program.

He has previously served as a state deputy inspector general and was a Dallas County assistant district attorney.

In an email to city leaders about his decision to hire Bevers, City Attorney Chris Caso cited the lawyer’s experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and head of a state agency with several hundred employees.

Mayor Eric Johnson, who led the move to create an inspector general division and spearheaded other ethics-related changes approved in December, congratulated Bevers on his hire.

Johnson noted that setting up the new office would be among the biggest tasks facing Bevers.

“We still have challenges ahead of us, but Dallas is stronger today than it was yesterday,” he said.

City officials said the inspector general division would receive and investigate all internal fraud, waste, abuse and corruption complaints and anonymous tips. It also could review claims of retaliation against whistleblowers.

The division will have subpoena power and will be able to present credible cases to Dallas’ ethics advisory commission, officials said. It will have to submit quarterly reports on the results of all investigations.

Currently, complaints are filed with the city secretary’s office and called in to the auditor’s office. But neither of those offices examines the claims, so complainants must investigate and present their cases to the ethics advisory commission.

During a public interview of the final three candidates last week, Caso said the city received 40 résumés. Only half made the first cut because only attorneys were being considered. Caso said officials interviewed four finalists in January before the final three gave their pitches to council members.

During his interview with council members on the general investigating and ethics committee, Bevers said that he was familiar with most fraud schemes and the red flags that indicate them, and that he believed leadership was his top asset. He estimated the inspector general office would have up to nine investigators.

“You may find somebody that’s smarter than me, and you might find somebody that has this or that that I don’t,” he said last week. “But I can promise you this: You won’t find anybody applying for this job that has a passion for this type of work the way I do.”