Dallas housing staff closes the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment

Dallas housing workers closed the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment on Could 20, based on a memo despatched to the town council on Friday. The teardown is “the biggest web site” within the historical past of the town’s R.E.A.L. Time Speedy Rehousing Initiative to be resolved, based on the memo.
“It’s about time,” Dallas resident John Freeman stated.
Freeman has lived on the condominium complicated throughout the road of the previous web site for over 20 years.
He stated he feels loads safer now that the homeless encampment is out of his neighborhood.
The Dallas R.E.A.L. Time Speedy Rehousing goals to accommodate over 2,700 people experiencing homelessness in North Texas by 2023. Greater than 40 individuals residing on the Meyers Jeffries web site had been positioned in backed housing and have case managers. And 10 others are ready for closing housing inspections that may make sure that items assigned to them are protected to dwell in.
Christine Crossley, Director of the Workplace of Homeless Options, stated the remaining 10 can be assured backed housing. She additionally famous that not each particular person on the web site was housed or agreed to.
OHS labored for over two months with a number of entities in Dallas together with Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, Metropolis Sq., Catholic Charities, Dallas Housing Authority, The Bridge, Metro Reduction, Stewpot and others.
Alexandria Martinez assistant program supervisor with Metropolis Sq. stated she met lots of loving, resilient and type individuals on the web site.
“For this mission particularly, we simply got here out and began speaking to them early,” Martinez stated. “… Asking ‘What sort of paperwork do you’ve got? What can we provide help to get?’ that how we begin. ‘The place are you at and the way can we provide help to?’”
Martinez stated it was necessary for her workforce to safe so-called important paperwork like a start certificates, social safety card and a Texas ID for the people experiencing homelessness. She stated this might assist with housing choices.
Dallas’ housing scarcity has made it troublesome to seek out locations that settle for housing vouchers, based on Martinez. She stated that was one of many largest challenges.
Shutting down the Meyers Jeffries encampment took months of engagement and work, the memo stated. And it helped streamline the method for future websites, which OHS predicts smaller websites will take 4-6 weeks to shut now.
“Working with the homeless inhabitants may be difficult, nonetheless in all my time working with the inhabitants that’s experiencing homelessness, I’ve by no means bodily seen this magnitude of advantages,” stated Alonzo Grape, OHS Venture Coordinator.
“The collaboration and teamwork had been unimaginable, and phrases actually can not describe the impression of this humanistic answer.”
OHS stated it’s working to maintain the location closed.
The Meyers Jeffries neighborhood in South Dallas has been traditionally uncared for. A number of of the properties across the web site are owned by builders who stated they search to construct single-family houses.
Freeman stated this was a promise made years in the past, however by no means occurred.
“South Dallas just isn’t as unhealthy as individuals suppose it’s,” he stated. “Change is gonna come. However we’ve up to now to go.”
Alejandra Martinez is a Report For America corps member for KERA Information.
