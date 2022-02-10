Dallas I-30 crash at Edgefield: Westbound lanes shut down







DALLAS — A fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in West Dallas on Thursday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one pedestrian was fatally struck by the truck on I-30 near Edgefield Avenue, several miles west of downtown.

The sheriff’s office began allow three lanes of vehicles to get by around 6:30 a.m., but delays were still heavy in the area.

Authorities had received a report about 5:15 a.m. of a man walking in the express lanes of the highway and wearing dark clothing.

About five minutes later, the sheriff’s office learned that an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian in the left lane of the highway.

The victim died at the scene, officials said.





