Dallas investors buy Craig Hall’s luxury hotel in California’s wine country

In a contemporary deal between two Dallas-based funding teams, an unique hotel situated in Northern California has modified palms. The Senza Hotel, a 48-room luxury hotel in Napa, was once in the past evolved by means of Craig Hall, an actual property investor from Dallas, and his spouse Kathryn. The Halls personal the winery that adjoins the hotel.

Cienda Partners and Pendant Capital, each Dallas funding companies, have bought the hotel. “For nearly two decades, Senza has been a passion project for us in a region that holds great meaning to our business and our family,” stated Craig Hall, founder and chairman of Hall Group. “We are currently involved in several new hospitality projects, and felt it was the right time to pass the torch to allow us to better focus on these new endeavors. With Cienda Partners and Pendant Capital, we found a buyer in which we saw great cultural alignment and fit – who recognized the distinctive quality and high standards of Senza and wanted to invest for the long-term.”

The Senza hotel was once firstly a small mattress and breakfast when the Halls bought the valuables in 2006. Kathryn Hall and her circle of relatives were grape growers in Mendocino Country since 1972 and she or he controlled the circle of relatives winery from 1982 to 1992. In 1995, the Halls purchased their first winery in Napa Valley. The hotel is situated between the cities of Napa and Yountville and gives visitors a swimming pool, gymnasium, and a non-public visitor spa.

The phrases of the sale weren’t disclosed, however the brand new homeowners plan to renovate the hotel’s commonplace spaces and enlarge its meals and beverage choices. Barry Hancock of Cienda Partners stated, “The acquisition of Senza, a beautiful luxury hotel, was a rare opportunity in a difficult-to-enter market. We are pleased to add this hotel in the heart of Napa Valley to our growing portfolio of unique boutique hotels.”

Cienda Partners additionally owns the century-old La Fonda Hotel, the Old Santa Fe Inn, and El Rey Inn, all situated in Santa Fe. In Dallas, Cienda Partners is creating a big phase of North Oak Cliff that incorporates the website of the previous Oak Farms Dairy at the Trinity River.