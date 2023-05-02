Dallas is building a Micah Friendly defense

For the previous twenty years, words like “Romo Friendly” and “Dak Friendly” had been not unusual in discussions concerning the Dallas Cowboys. These words constitute the group’s dedication to building their offense round their quarterbacks, first with Tony Romo after which with Dak Prescott. However, on this yr’s draft, the focal point wasn’t only at the offense.

Instead, the Cowboys invested closely of their defense, with 3 out in their first 4 choices going against defensive gamers. The function used to be to give a boost to and strengthen the abilities in their celebrity defensive participant, Micah Parsons, and make the defense “Micah Friendly.”

With the addition of first-round pick out Mazi Smith, a robust defensive take on from Michigan, the Cowboys want to reinforce their run defense and provides Parsons extra alternatives to show off his abilities. The group additionally decided on linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive finish Junior Fehoko to construct intensity and flexibility in the similar positions that Parsons performs.

But it wasn’t all concerning the defense. The Cowboys additionally picked up some promising offensive gamers, together with Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, a 5-foot-5 operating again who may just play a multi-faceted position within the group’s offense.

Behind the scenes: The Cowboys’ draft room discussions main as much as the collection of Mazi Smith had been launched. There used to be debate between Smith and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, however in the long run the Cowboys went with Smith. There had been additionally rumors that Utah’s Dalton Kincaid used to be a goal, nevertheless it seems Iowa’s Sam LaPorta used to be in truth the highest-rated tight finish at the group’s board.

Defense first: Despite being recognized for his offensive acumen, head trainer Mike McCarthy has overseen a draft that closely favors defense. Of the 35 gamers the Cowboys have drafted beneath McCarthy, 21 had been at the defensive aspect of the ball.

Undrafted: The Cowboys are recognized for his or her good fortune in signing undrafted rookie loose brokers. Among this yr’s extra intriguing choices are Mississippi State’s Tutus Wheat, an excellent defensive finish, and North Dakota State’s Hunter Luepke, a flexible fullback/operating again.

