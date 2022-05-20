Dallas is ‘calling me back’

AUSTIN – Even after she took a job as the Austin superintendent nearly two years ago, something about Dallas still felt like home to Stephanie Elizalde.
In fact, she and her husband didn’t sell their two-story house on a tree-lined North Dallas street until three weeks ago.
Still, she waited until the last day possible to apply to lead DISD schools, where she’d previously spent nearly a decade as a top administrator. Now – following a unanimous vote by trustees to bring Elizalde back as superintendent – she may find she can finally settle in the city for good.
“I intend Dallas ISD to be my last superintendency,” she said from the Austin ISD headquarters. “I left a little part of my heart in Dallas, and I think it’s calling me back.”
Returning to Texas’ second-largest district presents Elizalde with the chance to see through key strategies she helped develop under outgoing superintendent Michael Hinojosa, including a focus on early childhood education, racial equity and career preparation.
Elizalde, 57, comes back to DISD after leading another large, urban district – working entirely under the stress of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She hadn’t planned on leaving Austin – where trustees had recently granted her a contract extension to 2024 – this soon. In that district, she said she found a community that truly “lives inclusivity.”
But then Hinojosa announced he was stepping down years before his contract was set to expire. Many speculate the man who used to joke that he “ordered a pine box for [his] conference room” is now planning to run for mayor.
That set Dallas trustees up for their first national search for a schools chief since 2011. Elizalde rose to the top of a “rockstar” group of candidates, trustees said. They emphasized she was a proven leader who had successfully shown an ability to improve students’ academic outcomes.
“All of the underlying systems that you need to be successful are already here,” trustee Edwin Flores said. “The playbook that Stephanie helped build to begin with is still the same playbook.”
Elizalde’s career in Texas public schools has spanned three decades.
She was shaped by a childhood spent in Laredo, where she and her sister grew up speaking Spanish. Her mother, a secretary, keenly observed what her bosses provided for their children and worked a second job so her daughters could enroll in activities like ballet, too.
Her father, a longtime educator, told his girls to be anything they wanted to be. Except don’t be teachers, he’d say. That didn’t work out. Elizalde loved being in schools.
Longtime educator
Elizalde went to the University of Texas at San Antonio with plans to go pre-med but after graduation, she saw what seemed to be a dream job in the classifieds: A dance instructor at the high school in Southwest ISD.
The administration in the Bexar County school quickly let her know that though she took years of dance classes, she didn’t have the qualifications to teach it. However, they did have a science position available.
Each job that followed built into the next: teacher, assistant principal, principal in a small district. Math and science director and assistant superintendent in the larger San Antonio ISD. Eventually, chief of school leadership in Dallas, now home to roughly 145,000 students.
But she never thought the top job in DISD would happen for her.
When she heard that the application to replace Hinojosa was open, she thought of the famous quote: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.
Elizalde is still working through guilt and other complicated feelings she has about leaving Austin after just two years.
The median amount of time that superintendents spend in a district is about three years, according to the most recent Texas Association of School Boards and Texas Association of School Administrators survey.
Elizalde questions whether men deal with the same internal struggles when deciding to jump around for big jobs.
During her first stint in Dallas, she helped oversee a major decrease in the number of failing campuses. In the 2013-14 school year, more than 31,000 students were enrolled at campuses that missed state academic standards. Five years later, that dropped to about 4,200 children.
Part of that work was done through steering the Accelerating Campus Excellence program, the district’s signature school turnaround program that remains a cornerstone of their strategy. It pumps additional resources into the neediest campuses.
“Students who need more should be able to access more – whatever the more is,” Elizalde said. “It could be, do they need access to social services? Do they need access to food on the weekends? … Do they need extracurricular activities? Do they need after-school programs that are not just ‘traditional academics?’ Where’s ballet? The arts?”
Elizalde’s knowledge of small details ran deep, former DISD colleagues said.
Trustee Justin Henry recalled a time where he asked Elizalde about Black student achievement.
Elizalde didn’t respond in generalities. Instead, she started pulling out examples of individual student performance at specific campuses in his trustee district.
“She’s … different,” Henry said, searching for the right compliment.
Time in Austin
Eight-year-old Daniela Victoria Bedolla sees “Miss Doctor Elizalde” as the “boss of school.”
And it matters to the AISD second-grader – and her mother, Gloria Vera-Bedolla – that the boss has a shared background. Elizalde was Austin’s first Latina superintendent, and Vera-Bedolla said she’s heartbroken to be losing that representation.
When Elizalde was hired in 2020, Vera-Bedolla admits she gave the incoming superintendent a hard time. She didn’t have trust in the district after its leaders had recently decided to shutter the school where she worked. But Elizalde invited her to her office to talk through her concerns – and that made the difference.
“I know Austin has a long way to go,” Vera-Bedolla said. “But we have never been as student-centered as we are now.”
Not everyone in the district sees Elizalde as responsive. Others are disappointed in her short tenure, saying it could engender more distrust in the system.
Ken Zarifis, president of the district employee union Education Austin, said people in his city value sticking to set processes and receiving the time and space to weigh in on major changes.
“Before you implement any changes – which may be needed changes – you must build a foundation of trust, relationships and support,” Zarifis said. “That’s not what happened.”
The union has also been rallying for bigger pay increases for educators and school staff this year – and members crowded a Thursday board meeting to demand raises.
Others felt Elizalde made big decisions – like removing sixth grade from two middle schools – without soliciting enough community feedback, said former school board member and community advocate Paul Saldaña.
Still, he said, she made time to attend community events, including by volunteering to hand out personal protective equipment during the early months of the pandemic.
Elizalde said if she were to make certain decisions again, such as the middle school shift, she would go about it a little differently. But she has faith it was a good decision.
Looking back, she thinks she took “some things for granted” because of how well-received a similar process was back in Dallas.
Under Elizalde’s watch, Austin ISD continued to face major financial issues that flamed tensions. District officials revealed earlier this spring a plan to cut hundreds of positions to address a budget shortfall.
Elizalde’s contract with Dallas can’t be finalized until after a state-mandated, 21-day waiting period. Regardless, she would like to stay in Austin through the budget season, which ends in June.
“I really don’t want to leave that on anyone else,” she said. “It really should be the tough stuff that I have to deal with.”
Returning to Dallas
Elizalde inherits a Dallas school system dramatically different from the one she left in 2020.
The pandemic erased at least four years of academic gains, district officials estimate. Students are grappling with learning loss and lingering mental health challenges triggered by isolation and grief.
Teachers are burnt out after seesawing between virtual and in-person classrooms, along with a carousel of quarantines. Public schools are also at the center of escalating political attacks over how complex issues of race, gender and sexuality should be addressed.
And the pain of the last two years has been most acutely felt in the communities already most disenfranchised, including Black and Hispanic families living in low-income neighborhoods. Elizalde said she will be laser-focused on improving education for the students who need it most.
“I’m going to ask myself, ‘Do we still have performance gaps?’” she said. “And the answer is yes. Do we see the gaps between African American and non-African American students? Latino students and non-Latino students? I know every district has them, and it’s still not OK. There’s never an excuse for poor-quality instruction.”
Hinojosa said Thursday that he was “glad that the board had excellent options, and chose someone who knows Dallas ISD so well.”
When she returns, Elizalde knows she’ll need to listen and learn from the community and her employees first. She was quick to state that she had no plans on making immediate changes to Hinojosa’s leadership team.
She will likely be in a position to push back against political attacks when the Legislature returns next year. Public schools have been at the center of conservative-fueled culture wars. Hinojosa was often a strong voice in the Capitol.
Elizalde sees it as her role to stand up for her students and staff in the face of public attacks from Republican state leadership. In Austin, she continued to require masks in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order and published her reasoning in TIME magazine.
The superintendent’s decision to hold strong on masking was the reason Vera-Bedolla felt safe sending her daughter to school.
“She came in right at the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s amazing that this woman defied the governor for the mask mandate,” she said. “She was proactive and courageous enough to say, ‘No.’”
Elizalde also pushed back against Attorney General Ken Paxton when he accused the district of breaking state law with its Pride Week activities. “I want all our LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks,” she tweeted.
“What does it say if I do nothing?” she said. “To me, silence is a response. And in many instances, it means acceptance. So I could not stay silent.”
