Dallas ISD drops mask mandate starting Monday

February 27, 2022
Al Lindsey
DALLASMasks are no longer required inside Dallas ISD buildings starting Monday.

Though the requirement was officially lifted, masks are still recommended.

The change coincides with the recent COVID-19 guidance adjustment made by the CDC.

RELATED: New CDC mask guidance says many healthy Americans can finally unmask

Dallas ISD implemented its mask mandate last august, joining many other school districts in Texas that opposed Governor Greg Abbott’s directive.

RELATED: Dallas County revises mask mandate after updated CDC guidance



