Dallas ISD head football coaches to receive pay raise as district hopes to retain, attract coaches

On the heels of successful its first football state championship for the reason that 1950s, Dallas ISD is attempting to higher place itself to retain coaches and attract new coaches by giving head football coaches within the district a pay raise.

Dallas ISD introduced Tuesday that starting subsequent college yr, the district is offering a one-time wage adjustment of $15,000 to present head football coaches and can regulate the pay vary for that place. Future candidates shall be employed based mostly on the revised pay vary.

“We’re simply trying on the salaries inside the market. We did a market adjustment,” Dallas ISD government director of athletics Silvia Salinas mentioned. “We simply thought it was one thing our coaches deserved. We had been in the course of the market, possibly towards the low finish, however we weren’t even aggressive with a number of the different surrounding districts.”

Dallas ISD mentioned the adjustment will place the district’s head football coaches among the many highest paid coaches inside North Texas, rising the typical wage to greater than $122,000. The pay vary will now begin at $95,000, up from $84,000.

“It’s thrilling. It’s a blessing that Dallas ISD is making a dedication to our packages and displaying us a way of loyalty on the similar time,” mentioned Henry Cofer, who simply completed his seventh season as the head coach at Kimball.

Lately, Dallas ISD has improved athletic services all through the district with the assistance of two bond packages. Hillcrest added a 4,000-square-foot weight room, a model new gymnasium and a brand new locker room and coaches places of work as a part of that, and it’s about to get a brand new observe and a turf follow discipline.

Hillcrest football coach Jacob Ramon is grateful that Dallas ISD can be taking good care of its coaches.

“I’m blessed and extremely favored, simply to be part of this district and to give you the option to get that,” Ramon mentioned of the pay improve. “It’s superb for the district. There’s a hole between being right here within the interior metropolis and out within the suburbs, and I believe this is only one small half that may shut that hole. It’s going to draw, it’s going to be very engaging to get some good coaches into the district.”

Cofer shares Ramon’s enthusiasm.

“It’s a recreation changer for positive,” Cofer mentioned. “[Salinas] has undoubtedly made her stamp as the manager director of athletics in Dallas ISD. That is a part of it. It was the services, and now it’s the finance side of it. She is unquestionably doing her due diligence and attempting to retain or recruit candidates which can be worthy of a possibility inside the district.

“I believe it can convey others house. Those that are off at a number of the suburban areas, it can give them much more of an incentive to come again.”

Dallas ISD additionally introduced Tuesday that it’s going to assessment stipend funds for all different teaching positions. Salinas mentioned the district will do a market research, similar to it did for head football teaching positions.

Head football coaches within the district are all on wage, and the way a lot they make is predicated on their years of expertise. Football assistant coaches and all coaches for different sports activities work in instructor/coach positions and are paid with stipends.

South Oak Cliff gained the Class 5A Division II state title this previous season, giving Dallas ISD its first football state title since 1958 and its first UIL football state championship since 1950. However SOC was the one Dallas ISD staff to advance previous the primary spherical of the playoffs.

Two of the higher Dallas ISD football packages — 8-Three Woodrow Wilson and 6-5 W.T. White — have misplaced their head coaches for the reason that finish of the season. Tony Benedetto from Woodrow Wilson was introduced as the brand new head football coach at Plano East late final month, and Tony Johnson from W.T. White simply accepted a job as the assistant athletic director and head football coach at Copperas Cove this week.

For Johnson, there have been different elements at play in his choice.

“The issues which can be engaging to me at Cove are I can rent my son, my coordinators don’t train courses, I’ve 17 coaches. There are simply so many infrastructural issues that make it such a pretty job,” Johnson mentioned.

