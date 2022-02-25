Dallas’ JW Marriott Hotel due to open in early ‘23

Downtown Dallas’ newest luxury hotel is hard to miss.

The JW Marriott on Ross Avenue has the only construction crane on the north side of downtown.

A year after the groundbreaking for the more than $125 million project, the posh new hotel’s owners are making plans for the opening next year.

Getting the project built has been a challenge due to COVID and its impact on the hotel industry.

“It’s been rough going for hospitality the last couple of years,” said Daniel Moon, vice president and general counsel of hotel developer Sam Moon Group.

The Sam Moon Group already owns two North Texas hotels, the Legacy West Renaissance Hotel in Plano and the Hyatt Regency hotel at the Stonebriar Centre shopping mall in Frisco.

“We were recovering well from the pandemic at the end of last year, then the delta [variant] hit,” Moon said, followed by the omicron variant. “This week we are now back to where there are no more cancellations in our hotels in Plano and Frisco.

“From this week on, both hotels have very good numbers going forward,” he said. “I think we are finally going to move past this thing.”

Timing for the 267-room JW Marriott in downtown Dallas should be good, the developers say. By the time the high-rise hotel opens, the hotel market should be performing better, and few new hotels will be opening their doors.

“We are a little more than halfway done,” Moon said. “We topped out the building construction in December.

“We are tracking to open the first quarter of 2023.”

The 15-story hotel is being built on top of a new 10-story parking garage at Ross and Harwood Street. DPR Construction is the general contractor.

The garage was completed in 2019 to serve the landmark Trammell Crow Center skyscraper across the street, with extra space included for the hotel.

A rendering of the new JW Marriott Hotel on Ross Avenue. (HKS )

The high-rise hotel was designed by Dallas architect HKS.

The Moons moved ahead with the downtown project during the pandemic while other hotel developers hit the pause button.

“We closed on our construction loan on May 29th, 2020,” Moon said. “Any new full-service hotel construction loan wasn’t going to get approved post-COVID on the same terms.

“We started construction in January of 2021, and we haven’t slowed down.”

Moon said it’s still difficult to make the economics work on a major hotel project because of higher construction prices.

“Hotel costs since COVID hit have gone up, and the revenues are still down,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to pencil out construction of a new full-service hotel right now.”

That’s why his firm isn’t expecting a lot of new downtown hotel competition when the JW Marriott opens.

“We feel like we should have a good three- to five-year runway without a lot of new product coming in,” Moon said.

Total Dallas-area hotel revenues last year were still about 20% less than before the pandemic. And luxury hotels, which rely more on business and convention travelers, have been slower to climb back.

The Moons are hoping hotel profits will rebound even more in the next 12 months.

It will be the first JW Marriott to open its doors in Dallas.

“The developers of the JW Marriott are making a good bet,” said Paul Vaughn, senior vice president at hotel analyst Source Strategies. “The market should be mostly back by the time their property opens.

“A truism in the lodging industry is that new hotels tend to draw market share from older properties,” Vaughn said. “Many visitors will want to stay in the newest luxury accommodations in town.”

So far, the JW Marriott hasn’t suffered delays from supply chain issues or construction worker shortages, Moon said.

“We got most of our costs locked before all the pricing started going up,” he said. “We couldn’t do the project at the same price today.”

While the Dallas-Fort Worth area has dozens of new hotels in the development pipeline, most of them are suburban limited-services properties.

“The limited-service hotels are after an entirely different customer,” Moon said. “We are really booking big corporate events and social events.

“The great thing about our project is we will have a lot of conference and meeting space.”