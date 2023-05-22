Dallas man sentenced to federal prison for supplying fentanyl

Officers responding to a carpark in Rowlett, Texas on March 16, 2021, discovered an subconscious particular person mendacity at the floor outdoor of a car, with two youngsters making an attempt to transfer him into the auto. Narcan was once administered to the sufferer, however he later died on the medical institution. Robel Habtemariam, a 20-year-old Dallas man, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations similar to the overdose demise, in accordance to a press release via Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs on Monday.

Habtemariam gave the sufferer a tablet earlier than leaving the scene and calling the sufferer’s female friend as an alternative of emergency services and products, in accordance to an investigation. Habtemariam was once later apprehended, and officials discovered 25 drugs akin to oxycodone in his car. The drugs had been made up our minds to include fentanyl, a narcotic identified to reason overdose deaths, and such a drugs was once supplied to the sufferer via Habtemariam, leading to his demise. Habtemariam granted his permission to seek his car on the officials’ request.

Habtemariam pleaded responsible to ownership with intent to manufacture and ship fentanyl and was once sentenced to 168 months in prison via U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on May 19, 2023. The investigation printed that Antonio Havis was once Habtemariam’s unique supply of provide; Havis was once convicted and sentenced to federal prison for twenty years via Judge Jordan on December 9, 2022.

“Fentanyl overdose deaths are tragic and heartbreaking,” mentioned U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. “As long as fentanyl plagues our community and causes tragic, unnecessary deaths, we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute overdose cases. Friday’s sentencing of Robel Habtemariam sends a clear message that this Office and our state and federal law enforcement partners will continue to prosecute and hold accountable dealers who distribute this poison, exploit addictions, and cause senseless deaths in the Eastern District of Texas.”