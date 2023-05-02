DALLAS MAVERICKS AND MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES TO GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN NBA ABU DHABI GAMES 2023





The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have introduced that The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will happen on October 5 and seven, that includes preseason video games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The video games will likely be held on the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Fans who’re keen on buying tickets can check in their hobby via visiting NBA.com/AbuDhabi. The sale of tickets will likely be introduced at a later date.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 are a part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. Last 12 months, the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks performed the NBA’s first video games within the Arabian Gulf. In addition to the video games, the collaboration additionally contains interactive fan occasions that includes appearances via present and previous NBA gamers, a sequence of NBA FIT clinics selling well being and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition match.

The Timberwolves and Mavericks each have a roster of gifted gamers who will likely be taking part within the video games. The Mavericks these days characteristic four-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić, in addition to 2016 NBA champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving. The Timberwolves these days characteristic three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Team member Karl-Anthony Towns, three-time NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and 2023 NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will air reside within the UAE and around the Middle East and North Africa on beIN Sports, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, and can succeed in enthusiasts in additional than 200 international locations and territories on tv, virtual media and social media. The video games and surrounding occasions will likely be supported via a roster of selling companions, together with Aldar, Experience Abu Dhabi, Gatorade, Nike, and Tissot.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, expressed his pleasure for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, pointing out that the development will give a boost to efforts to convey the easiest in carrying leisure and engagement throughout Abu Dhabi. NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera added that the development helps the NBA’s purpose of introducing basketball and its values to younger girls and boys within the UAE and globally.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s imaginative and prescient is outlined via the emirate’s other people, heritage, and panorama. They paintings to give a boost to Abu Dhabi’s standing as a spot of authenticity, innovation, and unheard of reviews. The NBA is a world sports activities and media group with the challenge to encourage and attach other people in all places during the energy of basketball.