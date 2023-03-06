Dallas Mavericks latest score, recap | WFAA

Luka Doncic had 34 issues for Dallas, however his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out with 3.5 seconds left.

DALLAS — Kevin Durant scored 37 issues, together with the tiebreaking jumper with 11 seconds to move, to boost the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in an exhilarating exhibit of stars for each groups.

The first assembly between Durant and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving since they had been traded via Brooklyn sooner than the time limit closing month was once even if Durant pulled up over Tim Hardaway Jr. and Irving for the lead.

Luka Doncic had 34 issues for Dallas, however his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out sooner than he fouled Durant after the rebound with 3.5 seconds final.

After the play was once over, Doncic and Devin Booker, who scored 36 issues, ended up nose-to-nose and each had been issued technical fouls sooner than Durant hit two unfastened throws to clinch the victory.

It was once the 14th technical of the season for Doncic, two shy of the brink for a one-game suspension.

Irving scored 30 issues precisely 4 years to the day for the reason that closing time he confronted Durant, when his Boston Celtics blew out Durant and his Golden State Warriors 128-95.

Phoenix’s win left the groups tied within the season sequence, with playoff seedings within the Western Conference large open underneath top-seeded Denver.

Chris Paul scored 8 of his 11 issues within the fourth quarter for one among a number of tiebreaking or go-ahead buckets for each groups.

Phoenix two-way participant Ish Wainwright, who was once a task participant 100 miles down the street from Dallas at Baylor sooner than a short lived stint as a good finish for the Bears, went 4 for five from 3-point vary in the second one part for 12 issues.

Durant was once 12 of 17 from the sphere and 10 of eleven from the road in his first 30-point efficiency in 3 video games since becoming a member of the Suns in a blockbuster take care of the Nets that got here days after the Mavs bought Irving.

Phoenix is 3-0 with Durant, whilst Dallas dropped to 3-6 since Irving joined the membership. The Mavs are 2-3 on a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.

TIP-INS

Suns: Josh Okogie was once 0 of 8 on most commonly nook 3s when Torrey Craig hit one from the left nook and Wainwright dropped two in a row from the appropriate nook to show Phoenix’s 93-85 deficit right into a 94-93 lead past due within the 3rd quarter. … Deandre Ayton had 9 issues and 16 rebounds. Just 3 of the issues got here after the outlet mins, however two had been on a putback all over the frantic ultimate minute.

Mavericks: F/C Maxi Kleber was once inactive after taking part in two video games coming off a hamstring tear that had sidelined him since December. … F Davis Bertans (left calf pressure) was once to be had for the primary time since Feb. 2. … Hardaway scored 18 of his 21 issues within the first part. … Doncic had 9 rebounds, and Irving had seven assists.

UP NEXT

Suns: Play Oklahoma City at house Wednesday.