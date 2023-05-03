Dallas Mavericks playing Minnesota in Abu Dhabi

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have formally introduced “The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023.” This tournament options the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason video games on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The video games will air reside in the UAE and around the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel, and NBA League Pass.
The Dallas Mavericks CEO, Cynt Marshall, mentioned, “The Dallas Mavericks certainly recognize the importance of globalizing the game of basketball. For many years, we have enjoyed international players and a growing international fanbase. We are honored to play the game we love for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi and around the world. We appreciate all who have worked so hard to create this exciting opportunity for our team and our fans.”
NBA officers showed that the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 are a part of a multi-year collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that started remaining yr when the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks performed the league’s first video games in the Arabian Gulf.
Tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will cross on sale later. Fans can sign up their passion in receiving extra information via visiting NBA.com/AbuDhabi.
