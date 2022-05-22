Front Page

Dallas Mavs Fined $100K By NBA For Repeated ‘Bench Decorum’ Violations

May 22, 2022
The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins, and more.

And then there’s the NBA Playoffs, and so much more to chronicle. …

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the offseason approaches.

MAY 22: MAVS FINED FOR ‘BENCH DECORUM’… AGAIN

On Sunday, the NBA announced that the Dallas Mavericks had been fined $100k for repeated “bench decorum” violations in these playoffs. The announcement also mentioned that Mavs bench players have either stepped on the court or have gotten extremely close to doing so during game action.

Source link





