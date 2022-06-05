Front Page Sports

Dallas Mavs Offseason: Luka Doncic to Improve Defense, Work With Front Office in NBA Free Agency & Trades

June 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Dallas Mavericks have a busy offseason forward after ending off a powerful 2021-22 marketing campaign that ended within the Western Convention finals. Not solely do the Mavs personal the No. 26 choose within the NBA Draft, which will get underway on June 23, however in addition they should type out what they’ll do on the subject of trades and free company as nicely. Rumors are already beginning to warmth up.

Whereas all that’s occurring, although, Doncic is again in his house nation, Slovenia, centered on enjoying for the nationwide crew – along with his good buddy and upcoming unrestricted free agent Goran Dragic – this summer season.



