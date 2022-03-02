Dallas needs better safeguards of police data, former U.S. Attorney says

An attorney who led an investigation of what led to millions of Dallas police files being erased by an employee last year told City Council members Tuesday that the city needs to do a better job of safeguarding critical law enforcement data.

Erin Nealy Cox, North Texas’ former U.S. Attorney who is a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, said the city should do an assessment to analyze all the data it has and understand how it is kept. This comes after a report on the erased files done by her firm and released last week found that the lack of training for the IT worker involved, poor department policies and little oversight led to archived police photos, videos and other items being deleted last March.

Tuesday was the first time Nealy Cox publicly addressed city elected officials since they received her law firm’s report last week. The city agreed to pay $548,450 for the investigation, which followed an internal IT review that cited similar systemic issues in the city’s information and technology services office that set the table for the files to be deleted.

A second meeting is planned where council members can question city management about the findings in the latest report. That could happen next week.

The IT worker involved, who has since been fired, in late March 2021 deleted more than 20 terabytes of data — or more than 8 million archived police photos, videos, audio, case notes and other items — while moving them from online cloud storage to servers at City Hall.

The majority of the data involved evidence gathered by the police department’s family violence unit, but the erased files don’t appear to have any significant impact on active investigations or criminal cases being prosecuted.

The law firm found that the IT technician was approved by supervisors in late 2020 to move archived police files from cloud storage to on-site servers at City Hall so the city could cut down on storage costs. The technician started moving the files last January, but didn’t realize at the time that millions of the files weren’t transferring.

Then the technician didn’t verify whether the data was properly moved before deleting the files two months later. He wasn’t aware anything was wrong until early April, when a police officer contacted the IT department about not being able to access files.

The technician didn’t have a good grasp on the software he was using to move the files despite it being a key part of his job, according to the report. He only had received training on the software twice since 2018.

Some of the city’s top administrative and police officials knew the files were deleted by last April, but the mayor, City Council and the public learned about the missing data in August after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office sent a memo to defense attorneys about it. The DA’s office was also unaware for months until prosecutors began asking the city about missing files.

The law firm investigation later found that between last May and August, the technician had continued to delete files, even as city officials tried to find copies of the lost data on police officers’ laptops, thumb drives and other areas.

Those more recent files were backed up elsewhere. Nealy Cox called the technician’s actions “reckless.”

“It’s hard to explain, but yet it certainly was happening,” she said.

Scott Belshaw, a criminal justice associate professor at the University of North Texas, told The Dallas Morning News that it was fortunate that the impact hasn’t been as catastrophic as it could have been, but it shouldn’t have happened at all.

“People need to be properly trained, and data has to be backed up,” he said. “This needs to be a massive lesson learned here, not just for Dallas, but other local, state and national agencies.”