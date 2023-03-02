Dallas: New park construction in Oak Cliff to begin summer 2023

The concrete deck is now in position above I-35 between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues. Construction of the brand new deck park may begin in June 2023.

DALLAS — Significant development has been made in preparation for construction at the Southern Gateway Park in Dallas.

A large concrete table is now in position above Interstate 35 between Ewing and Marsalis avenues in the Oak Cliff house. It’s an indication of alternate coming to Southern Dallas in the type of new inexperienced area.

“I am just so thrilled that we have gotten to this stage,” mentioned April Allen, president and CEO of Southern Gateway Green Foundation.

Phase one of the vital Southern Gateway Park is underway. The five-acre bridge park, or deck park, is underneath construction above the freeway, close to the Dallas Zoo.

“I believe that this park goes to be a catalytic funding in our group,” mentioned Drexell Owusu, of the Dallas Foundation.

The new deck park can have a number of options, sights and facilities. There can be a level pavilion for live shows and performances. Visitors will experience water options, a large open garden area, and strolling trails. There can be an enormous youngsters’s play house.

Visitors may also experience a two-story meals and beverage construction with rooftop seating, amongst different options.

“Just phase one of this park is going to be almost two football fields,” mentioned Owusu.

Organizers mentioned they’re making nice development. Two-thirds of the investment to whole section one of the vital deck park has already been secured. Supporters are nonetheless running to lift about $13 million extra.

“I am thrilled to be able to share that our goal is to really start construction this June and have this first phase of the park open to the public by the end of next year,” mentioned Allen.

Southern Gateway Park is not going to handiest supply some much-needed inexperienced area, it is going to additionally bridge two Oak Cliff communities which were divided for many years.