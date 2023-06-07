Dallas officer talks weight loss journey





Officer Chris Nixon with the Dallas Marshal’s Office used to be suffering together with his well being. He weighed 387 kilos, and together with his police uniform and power on he weighed just about 400 kilos. Nixon felt tingling in his toes and noticed darkish spots on his leg because of his obese. He admitted that he was once are compatible when he joined the pressure 17 years in the past, however he were given larger through the years. “I eat for fun. That was nothing. I would wake up and eat,” he mentioned.

His daughter, who’s a nursing pupil, spotted his struggles together with his well being as he used to be now not getting right kind movement in his legs. It started in his ft and worsened as much as his legs. Nixon feared that he would die if he didn’t do one thing drastic. His mom and brother each died from diabetes. Nixon made up our minds to get gastric sleeve surgical treatment, a procedure wherein the surgeons make the tummy smaller by way of doing away with 75 to 85% of it. After the surgical treatment, Nixon needed to deal with his fluid consumption, protein consumption and devour healthily, which used to be now not simple.

Nixon used to be to begin with scared to have the surgical treatment however used to be motivated to get more healthy as a result of he sought after to be there for his kids and to peer his grandchildren. His daughter cried as she mentioned Nixon attending her wedding ceremony and having the ability to meet her kids. Nixon misplaced 30 kilos within the first 3 months after the surgical treatment, and he has now misplaced 150 kilos. He now has power to workout on a daily basis and will also leap out and in of his squad automobile. “The satisfaction at the end is so good,” mentioned Nixon.