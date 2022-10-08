Dallas PD, Fire Rescue to employ tech for fast emergency response

The what3words app divides native areas into smaller dimensions, permitting name handlers to pinpoint distressed callers to a precise 10-foot sq. location

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue have introduced they are going to start utilizing the London-based location expertise program what3words to reply to incidents and callers quicker, in accordance to a news launch.

what3words divides native areas into smaller dimensions to permit name handlers to pinpoint distressed callers to a precise 10-foot sq. location. In the case of an emergency, a caller can use this system app or on-line map system to present a three-word space location to 911 name takers.

“As a public service agency, we are always looking for better ways to enhance our service delivery to the people we serve,” Dominique Artis, chief of Dallas Fire Rescue, stated within the launch. “We are excited to incorporate what3words as an added tool to help us do just that through their location software.”

The location expertise is utilized by 85% of emergency providers within the United Kingdom.

“Not being able to tell 911 exactly where help is needed can be extremely distressing for a caller,” what3words CMO Giles Rhys Jones stated in a press launch. “By rolling out this technology across the city, Dallas Police and Fire teams are innovating where it really matters.”

what3words was based in 2013 and is free to obtain and use by way of the app for iOS and Android.