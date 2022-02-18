Dallas Pet Owner Daneka Black Arrested After Alleged Dog Attack On Child – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The owner of a dog that attacked a 6-year-old boy in far North Dallas Thursday, Feb. 17 was arrested.

READ MORE: Comments Sought On Proposed Conservation Agreement For Texas Kangaroo Rat

Daneka Black, 31, was charged with “Felony 3 Attack by Dangerous Dog Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.”

Her dog allegedly mauled the child around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road just off the President George Bush Turnpike.

Dallas police said as the boy was getting off the school bus, Black failed to secure the animal, resulting in the dog getting out of the apartment and attacking the child.

He suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

READ MORE: Pleasant Friday Leads To Sunny Weekend Before Possible Frozen Precipitation Next Week

Dallas Animal Services said it had no previous history with Black’s dog prior to the attack.

DAS said the dog is in their custody.

Black’s bond was set at 25,000.

MORE NEWS: Abortion Moves To Background As COVID, Power Grid Take The Spotlight In Texas’ Primary Election