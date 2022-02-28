Dallas police arrest 6; seize pot, cocaine, guns and nearly $8,000

Authorities arrested five men and a teen, seizing guns, drugs and nearly $8,000 on Friday as part of a months-long effort to break up a crime ring in southern Dallas and DeSoto, Dallas police said.

Dallas police became aware of the criminal organization that went by the street name, “Brotha Hood Soljas,” or BHS, in summer 2021, they said in a news release, and saw that its members were posting crimes on social media that included illicit acts with children.

Dallas police said they worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to track down places used by the organization, conduct interviews and obtain arrest and search warrants executed Friday.

Authorities fanned out across Dallas and DeSoto to make the arrests in what police described as the largest operation ever conducted by their crime response team.

Police said they seized $7,843; eight handguns; seven rifles; a shotgun; a firearm suppressor; about 2,900 grams of marijuana; about 10 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride; three grams of cocaine; and other narcotics.

Local and federal authorities searched five sites in southern Dallas and one in DeSoto:

4700 block of Needle Leaf Lane in Mountain Creek;

3500 block of Cedar Lake Drive in Pleasant Grove;

1100 block of North Bagley in Arcadia Park;

3000 block of South Westmoreland Road in west Oak Cliff;

300 block of East Saner Avenue in east Oak Cliff;

and the 900 block of Ray Andra Drive in DeSoto.

Authorities fanned out Friday across Dallas and DeSoto to make the arrests in the largest operation conducted by the Dallas police’s crime response team, the department said.

Here are the names and charges each face, according to police and court records:

Cesar Amaya, 30: Two counts of aggravated kidnapping; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a firearm; and possession of marijuana.

Damien Almaguer, 19: Indecency with a child by sexual contact.

George Amaya, 29: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis Alcocer, 17: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.

Alex Amaya, 31: Probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.

Vincent Rojas, 21, was taken to the Dallas City Marshal’s Office on outstanding warrants. Marshal’s office records show he faced citations related to speeding and driving without a license.

Cesar Amaya’s attorney declined to comment, and the other suspects’ attorneys could not immediately be reached.

Three of the six — Cesar Amaya, Alex Amaya and Damien Almaguer — remained in the Dallas County jail on Monday, according to jail records.

Police did not release any additional details about the operation.