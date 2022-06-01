Front Page Sports

Dallas police asking for public’s help finding critical missing person

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the general public’s assist in finding Shirley Brakefield. Brakefield could also be confused and in want of help. 

Shirley Brakefield

Dallas Police Division


Brakefield is a grey-haired, blue-eyed, 71-year-old white feminine. Brakefield is roughly 5’2″. 

Brakefield was final seen within the 5600 block of Stay Oak Avenue in Dallas at three p.m. on Might 31, carrying a pink shirt, blue denims and pink footwear, based on police. Brakefield left the world in a gray Nissan Versa with the Arkansas license plate 534ZYR. 

These with data are requested to name the Police Division at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case quantity 097434-2022. 



