DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the general public’s assist in finding Shirley Brakefield. Brakefield could also be confused and in want of help.
Brakefield is a grey-haired, blue-eyed, 71-year-old white feminine. Brakefield is roughly 5’2″.
Brakefield was final seen within the 5600 block of Stay Oak Avenue in Dallas at three p.m. on Might 31, carrying a pink shirt, blue denims and pink footwear, based on police. Brakefield left the world in a gray Nissan Versa with the Arkansas license plate 534ZYR.
These with data are requested to name the Police Division at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case quantity 097434-2022.