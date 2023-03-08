Dallas police chief cites long-term downward trend in crime

“We will continue to move those trend lines in the same direction that we saw today and that is our ultimate goal,” mentioned Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department mentioned year-over-year comparisons in main crime classes in Dallas display will increase in violent crime. But in a per month presentation to the Dallas Public Safety Committee, the police chief mentioned their long-term efforts are appearing effects.

A shooting early Monday morning on the Summerwood Cove Apartments close to Lake Highlands highlights a not unusual problem for Dallas police, Chief Eddie Garcia mentioned.

One incident, however with two sufferers — one guy with a couple of gunshot wounds deceased, a youngster additionally shot and transported to a space medical institution in vital situation.

“Yesterday we had one incident, one shooting, however there were 15 people in the house,” Garcia instructed individuals of the Dallas City Council at their per month Public Safety Committee assembly. Incidents in general seem on a downward trend, however the ones incidents steadily have a couple of sufferer.

In an replace to its Violent Crime Reduction Plan, DPD reviews an general violent crime build up of 6.63% in a comparability of 2022 vs. 2023, a homicide build up of 13.89% and a complete irritated attack build up of 13.55%.

But the similar knowledge displays a 13.71% lower in general robberies.

And, when in comparison to January 2021 when DPD started accumulating the knowledge, Garcia mentioned each sufferer counts and the collection of incidents have proven a constant downward trend.

“And the trend lines continue to go down,” Garcia mentioned. “It’s a journey that we started over two years ago. And we will continue to move those trend lines in the same direction that we saw today and that is our ultimate goal.”

DPD reviews the result of its “integrated public safety solutions” each month, specializing in explicit grids which can be known violent crime scorching spots.

DPD management continues to inform town leaders that including extra officials to the pressure would make an extra have an effect on. Comments through town council member Adam McGough, discussing the to be had officials for Dallas’ public parks and path device, targeted precisely on that.

“We’re not giving them enough resources,” McGough mentioned. “We don’t have enough marshals. We don’t have enough rangers. Not anywhere close.”

But with discussions proceeding to extend the collection of officials, DPD hopes crime in Dallas continues a long-term secure decline.