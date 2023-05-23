Dallas police: Homicide investigation at 900 Cleardale Drive





The Dallas Police Department lately launched information a couple of murder that befell on Sunday, May 21. Officers spoke back to a “call for service” request within the 900 block of Cleardale Drive round 2:45 p.m., the place they came upon the sufferer, Robert Dunmeyer, mendacity at the floor. The sufferer used to be pronounced useless by way of Dallas Fire-Rescue because of his accidents.

After accomplishing a radical investigation, the DPD concluded that Dunmeyer’s loss of life used to be a murder. The investigation is ongoing and the dep. is looking any individual with information about this crime to touch Detective Jacob White from the murder unit at 214-671-3690, or electronic mail him at [email protected]