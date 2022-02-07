Dallas police investigating 47-year-old woman’s homicide







DALLAS — Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a woman in her 40s being shot and left for dead in front of her house, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Thursday, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 10029 Grove Oaks Blvd in southeast Dallas, near Apache Park and Bitter Creek Park.

When they arrived, officers found Margarita Rodriguez Pagoaga, a 47-year-old woman, lying on the ground in front of her residence with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Pagoaga to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The motive appears to be domestic violence, according to police. This is still an active ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or email her at [email protected] . Please refer to case number 020586-2022.





