Dallas police: Man sexually assaulted several women on Katy Trail

“I felt someone grab me, behind me, and stick his hand… where it really shouldn’t be,” a tender lady shared with WFAA about her enjoy on the Katy Trail, Dallas. The Dallas Police Department is recently investigating more than one reviews of sexual attack by means of a person on the path. The sufferer, who stays unidentified, recounted her annoying enjoy with the person on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are running on development a case towards the individual of pastime known by means of the police assets. At provide, they don’t have enough proof to make an arrest.

The sufferer tearfully shared her worry and nervousness in regards to the assault, “Just knowing there are men out there who feel entitled to…violate women…and touch women as they please…”

Bree Redwine, representing Friends of the Katy Trail, spoke with WFAA expressing the significance of path protection. She instructed trail-goers to stroll in pairs or teams, proportion their location with anyone, trade their regimen continuously, and stay their song at a low quantity so they may be able to stay acutely aware of their setting. Redwine additionally beneficial that individuals make a remark of the path marker quantity close to them in case of an emergency.