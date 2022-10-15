Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano funeral services set

The 25-year-old died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, the place he was driving to work late Tuesday evening.

DALLAS — Funeral preparations for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano had been introduced by police officers Saturday.

Two funeral mass services, each open to the general public, will likely be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday.

The Richardson service will likely be held at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 South Floyd Road, at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral mass will observe a visitation, which begins at 10 a.m. Dallas Police Department honors will likely be rendered after the Wednesday service.

The El Paso service will likely be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 673 Old Hueco Tanks Road, at 11 a.m. Friday.

Arellano will likely be buried on the Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso.

Arellano, 25, died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, the place he was driving to work late Tuesday evening.

His car was hit head-on, and Arellano later died at a hospital early Wednesday morning.

The driver of the wrong-way car, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was hospitalized within the crash. She faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter, police introduced Friday.

Police have mentioned that Rebollar was driving south within the northbound lanes when she struck Arellano head-on. Arellano was driving to work his shift on the Northwest Patrol Division.

Police mentioned the driving force hit the entrance left facet of the officer’s SUV, forcing it to enter the suitable lane and get hit by a tractor-trailer. The SUV rolled a number of instances earlier than stopping on the suitable shoulder of Spur 408.