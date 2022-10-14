Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano killed: Woman charged

Officer Jacob Arellano died within the wrong-way crash, which occurred late Tuesday evening on Spur 408 in southwest Dallas.

DALLAS — A 31-year-old girl faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter within the wrong-way crash loss of life of a Dallas police officer, police officers introduced Friday.

Mayra Rebollar was named because the suspect, in line with a police news launch.

Police have mentioned that a girl was driving south within the northbound lanes when she struck Arellano head-on. Arellano was driving to work his shift on the Northwest Patrol Division.

Rebollar, who police say was driving the wrong-way car, remained hospitalized on Friday. She has not been arraigned.

The announcement that she faces expenses got here as Dallas police officers gathered for a procession of Arellano’s physique from the Dallas County medical expert’s workplace to Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.

Arellano, 25, who had a younger son and a girlfriend, died “after a brave fight” within the hospital early Wednesday morning, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted.

Garcia mentioned Arellano suffered head accidents within the crash.

“We’re mourning as a police department,” a tearful Garcia mentioned in a news convention Wednesday afternoon. “This is a tragedy for our department.”

He was within the center northbound lane whereas the opposite driver was going southbound in those self same lanes. A police news launch mentioned a “preliminary investigation has determined the wrong way driver may have been intoxicated.”

Police mentioned the driving force hit the entrance left facet of the officer’s SUV, forcing it to enter the best lane and get hit by a tractor-trailer. The SUV rolled a number of occasions earlier than stopping on the best shoulder of Spur 408.

Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019, police mentioned. He was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.