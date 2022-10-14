Dallas police: Officer Jacob Arellano’s body escorted to cemetery

Officer Jacob Arellano was killed whereas on the way in which to work by a suspected drunk driver. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

DALLAS — Jacob Arellano’s household and fellow Dallas officers gathered to escort the younger officer’s body from the medical expert’s workplace to Restland Cemetery Friday morning.

They stood at consideration to salute him, after which Dallas Police Department’s motorbike unit led a motorcade that made its approach from downtown Dallas to the cemetery.

Among the man officers in attendance was Major Jason Scoggins.

“He was a extremely good officer, very good, very respectful and laborious working,” mentioned Scoggins.

Scoggins was Arellano’s lieutenant when he first got here out of the academy. He remembers the younger rookie’s first foot pursuit.

“I went to cowl him one evening with a foot pursuit with a housebreaking suspect. He didn’t catch the man, and he was in a position to form of snigger at himself somewhat bit as a result of he had slipped down an embankment. He thought it was humorous and we obtained snigger about it,” mentioned Scoggins.

And that’s how most officers who knew him have described Arellano, all the time smiling. They have been blissful when he discovered he was about to develop into a father.

“He was working with me on the time we discovered that he was going to have a child and he and his girlfriend have been anticipating, and a number of the guys on the watch have been giving him fatherly recommendation,” mentioned Scoggins.

Officer Arellano was killed on the way in which to work simply earlier than midnight Tuesday evening.

DPD mentioned 31-year-old Mayra Reboller was driving the unsuitable approach on Spur 408 when she hit Arellano’s car head on, inflicting it to spin into one other lane. Arellano was then hit by a tractor trailer. His automobile flipped a number of instances.

Reboller has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Sources informed WFAA that Reboller had a blood alcohol stage 3 times the authorized restrict.

And now, Arellano’s household and officers should put together to say goodbye, holding on to the reminiscences of who he was as a person, a father, a son, a brother and an officer.

“When you are looking at a police officer and you try to think what kind of police officer do you want working the streets, you definitely as a citizen want this type of guy,” mentioned Scoggins.