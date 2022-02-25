Dallas police officers injured some 2020 protesters who were backing off, complying

Two Dallas police officers who face accusations of seriously injuring demonstrators during 2020 protests fired less-lethal ammunition and struck people who were backing away from officers and didn’t pose any danger to police or others, according to arrest-warrant affidavits obtained Thursday by The Dallas Morning News.

The affidavits dispute some police and lawyer assertions that the injured protesters weren’t complying with orders during the demonstrations, which were spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The Dallas officers, Senior Cpl. Ryan Mabry and recently fired Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams, each face multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and official oppression for their alleged actions.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office obtained warrants for their arrest Wednesday. The two officers were expected to turn themselves in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department but hadn’t yet done so by early Thursday afternoon.

Both are accused in high-profile cases involving men who suffered major injuries at the protests, including one who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed by foam bullets, which are called less-lethal ammunition. Williams was fired from the department for another excessive-force accusation unrelated to the 2020 protests.

Attorneys for both men said Thursday that there is more to what happened during the incidents beyond what is in the affidavits.

Williams’ attorney, Robert Rogers said in a written statement that “these affidavits put a creative spin on these events. This false narrative will be completely eviscerated through the presentation of facts and evidence in a court of law.”

Toby Shook, Mabry’s lawyer, said he believes evidence will come out in the trial that will show at least two of the injured people were agitators.

“There’s a lot more evidence that’s going to come to light than what’s in that affidavit,” Shook said.

Mabry faces six charges — three felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of official oppression — on accusations that he injured demonstrators with less-lethal ammunition in three separate cases.

Williams also faces six charges: two aggravated assaults and four counts of official oppression. Five of those relate to the 2020 protests, and one is connected to the case for which he was fired.

Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, said Thursday at a news conference that the charges were unwarranted and come as Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot faces an opponent in the March Democratic primary, Elizabeth Frizell. The winner will face former DA Faith Johnson in the November general election. Mata acknowledged that he had not seen the full contents of the affidavits and declined to say what he believed was inaccurate in them.

”We should be thanking these officers for saving downtown,’’ Mata said. “Instead, this DA and his office chose to grossly over prosecute them. And it is shameful.’’

Creuzot declined to comment and Dallas police Chief Eddie García, who was not with the department during the protests, did not respond to requests for comment.

Williams and Mabry charge: Man holding a cardboard sign

Both Williams and Mabry face aggravated assault charges after one man told police in October 2020 that he was struck by less-lethal ammunition on Elm Street during the May 30 protests earlier that year, according to an affidavit.

Investigators reviewed body-cam footage from an officer not connected to the injuries, the affidavit said. The footage shows one SWAT member telling civilians positioned behind police to move, and a man is seen holding a white cardboard sign backing away, the affidavit said. The man was alone on a sidewalk when Mabry is seen raising, pointing and shooting one round from a 40 mm launcher in the man’s direction, the affidavit said.

Eleven seconds later, another shot can be heard on the body-cam footage, the affidavit said. The camera turns toward the sound and captures Williams opening his 40 mm launcher and removing a spent round, according to the affidavit. Another officer’s body-cam footage also captured Williams pointing and shooting one round in the man’s direction, the affidavit said.

The man with the sign later told police that he was hit in his bicep, groin and thigh by two rounds at the protests, the affidavit said. He said one of the shots went through his sign, and video footage confirms there was a hole in the man’s sign that matched the size of a 40mm round, according to the affidavit.

The man told investigators that the groin injury required surgery, the affidavit said. Video footage confirmed that the man was complying with police orders and did not make any “furtive movements” before he was shot by the two officers, who stood about 90 feet away from the man when they fired at him, according to the affidavit.

Shook, Mabry’s lawyer, said the man holding the sign wore gloves and carried a traffic cone like some non-peaceful protestors who had been using those materials to mitigate tear gas so they could keep confronting officers. But the affidavits made no mention of the tactic.

“My question is why did they leave that information out of the affidavit?” Shook said. “They’re spinning it their way.”

Vincent Doyle said he was struck by a so-called less lethal bullet during a May 30 protest in downtown Dallas. (Lawrence Jenkins / Special Contributor)

Williams charge: The Vincent Doyle case

Vincent Doyle has said he was at the 2020 protests as an aspiring photojournalist and wanted to document the demonstrations when he was hit by less-lethal ammunition. The injury left him with only 40% vision in his left eye and smashed his cheekbone.

Williams already faced a misdemeanor charge of assault against Doyle. He now also faces a charge of official oppression.

An affidavit for the official oppression charge says that Doyle was at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Griffin Street the night of May 30, 2020, when an officer told a gathered crowd to leave the area. Tear gas was then deployed at the crowd, and many people dispersed, according to the affidavit.

Doyle remained in the parking lot, and kicked the gas canister back toward the street, according to the affidavit. A sergeant, who does not face charges, used a PA system to tell Doyle, “Nice one … take off,” and shortly after said “Less lethal those two,” which was captured on body-cam footage, the affidavit said.

About 25 seconds later, Williams fired a 40 mm launcher and struck Doyle in the face, the affidavit said. Body-cam footage shows Williams firing the launcher at Doyle, according to the affidavit.

Doyle had not made any threats to hurt officers or anyone in the area, and also was not damaging property, the affidavit said. When he was struck, Doyle was walking backwards in a parking lot across the street from the officers while filming them, according to the affidavit.

After he opened fire, body-cam footage shows Williams asking officers around him if they saw him “hit ‘em in the [expletive] face.”

“Yeah [expletive], yeah [expletive], we ain’t playing no games tonight,” Williams is heard saying, the affidavit said. Williams used additional expletives to say that officers are messing people up “on sight,” and the officers around him can be heard laughing in response, the affidavit said.

Williams charge: Unknown male protester

A group of people was captured about 5 p.m. May 30, 2020, on body-cam footage standing on a sidewalk on Ervay Street a short distance from a line of officers when an officer told police to “push them to the other side of Wood,” according to an affidavit.

SWAT arrived as the officers moved closer to the group, and Williams is seen on body-cam footage walking toward the crowd and firing one round of less-lethal ammunition at the group, the affidavit said. The round struck an unidentified male in his posterior, and the male turned and ran away while limping, the affidavit said.

The male was unarmed and didn’t make any “furtive movements at the time he was shot,” according to the affidavit, which also says the male was 49 feet from Williams when he opened fire.

Mabry charges: Brandon Saenz and unknown male

Officer body-camera footage captured an unknown man in gloves being struck in the groin May 30, 2020, by less-lethal ammunition on Ervay Street, according to an affidavit. The man covered his groin area and slowly walked away, the affidavit said.

“He is going to be hurting tomorrow,” said one officer, who does not face charges, according to the affidavit. About four minutes after the round was fired, investigators believe that same officer asks Mabry if he was the officer who shot the man, and Mabry said “yeah” and laughed, the affidavit said. Mabry and the officer then exchanged a fist bump, according to the affidavit.

“We have the high-velocity rounds … this is why I was able to get him from that far away,” Mabry said in the video, according to the affidavit.

Mabry then says “I shot one, someone earlier,” and pointed in the direction where Brandon Saenz was shot in his left eye, according to the affidavit. Saenz has said he was peacefully protesting when he was hit in the face with less-lethal ammunition. Saenz lost an eye and seven teeth, and the left side of his face was fractured.

The hands of Andre Ray gesture at the severe injuries sustained in the left eye and head by his son, Brandon Saenz, from less lethal ammunition fired by Dallas police during a press conference in downtown Dallas on June 3, 2020. (Lynda M. González / Staff Photographer)

Another SWAT officer later told detectives that he saw Mabry on the ground with a 40 mm launcher when he fired a shot at a man about 160 feet away who was wearing green gloves, according to the affidavit.

In Saenz’s case, body-cam footage shows police told protesters on Ervay and Wood streets to clear out. Then, a man in the crowd threw a water bottle toward a line of officers, according to the affidavit. The bottle landed on the ground without hitting anyone, and Mabry fired his 40 mm launcher, striking Saenz in the eye, the affidavit said, adding that investigators determined Saenz was not the person who threw the bottle.

Shook, Mabry’s lawyer, said Saenz heard multiple warnings from police to leave and did not.

“He’s part of the crowd that’s trying to confront police officers,” Shook said.

A Dallas police detective investigated and believes Saenz’s injury was caused by a 40mm launcher that could only have been fired from a high velocity weapon only issued to SWAT officers, the affidavit said.

Only Mabry, Williams and Officer Victor Rocha carried 40mm launchers during the protests on May 30, 2020, according to the affidavit. A video recorded by journalist Steven Monacelli helped investigators rule out Williams and Rocha because those officers were in other locations, the affidavit said.

‘Worst of both worlds’

Williams was fired last month after he was caught on video in July 2021 repeatedly punching a man in Deep Ellum. Mabry is on administrative leave while the department investigates.

After the 2020 protests, a federal judge temporarily banned Dallas police and the city from using tear gas and less-lethal ammunition for crowd control. The city also formally banned chokeholds and any force intended to restrict a person’s airway and created guidelines to release body cam and dashcam video of critical incidents.

John Fullinwider, a longtime Dallas activist and co-founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, said the cases illustrate a lack of accountability. He said he wasn’t surprised, but said “it’s still shocking, and it should never fail to shock us when an officer shows indifference to a person they’re in the process of injuring.”

Fullinwider said Dallas police officers doubly failed because they also didn’t protect businesses from looting or damage.

“We got the worst of both worlds from police in the 2020 protests,” Fullinwider said.

Staff writer Miles Moffeit contributed to this report.