Dallas Police: Officers investigate shooting near Preston Center





Reports ascertain that a unmarried particular person has been transported to the health center after a shooting incident in North Dallas. The tournament reportedly came about at round 3:30 p.m. on Friday within the 8200 block of Westchester Drive, which is situated just about the Preston Center. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) replied to a decision relating to a shooting from the realm.

The DPD reported that they discovered a person who suffered from a gunshot wound and had him transported to a close-by health center instantly, with the sufferer these days in crucial situation. The police division is actively on the lookout for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.