Dallas Police: Officers investigate shooting near Preston Center

Reports ascertain that a unmarried particular person has been transported to the health center after a shooting incident in North Dallas. The tournament reportedly came about at round 3:30 p.m. on Friday within the 8200 block of Westchester Drive, which is situated just about the Preston Center. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) replied to a decision relating to a shooting from the realm.
The DPD reported that they discovered a person who suffered from a gunshot wound and had him transported to a close-by health center instantly, with the sufferer these days in crucial situation. The police division is actively on the lookout for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned to WFAA for additional information because it turns into to be had about this creating tale.