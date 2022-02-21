Dallas Police Search For Missing Boy Latif Lancelin Ends After 9-Year-Old Is Found Safe – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was late in the evening on February 20 when Dallas police put out the call asking for help locating a critical missing 9-year-old boy.

At the time little Latif Lancelin had been last seen around 11:30 a.m. on the same day, in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard in Dallas. Lancelin had left the area on foot and there were concerns he may need help.

It was before midnight on the 20th when police updated their blog and confirmed that the boy had been found and was safe.

Police gave no details as to where the youngster was located.