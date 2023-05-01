Dallas police shooting: K-9 helped save partner, chief says

Last week, Dallas Police officer Sr. Cpl. Scott Jay and his K-9 spouse, Figor, have been in pursuit of a capturing suspect within the house of 2900 Cypress Avenue, in southeast Dallas. As they closed in at the suspect, Brian Casillas, he shot Figor during the chest after which shot at Jay, hitting him within the chest and leg.

During a news convention on Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia praised Figor’s heroic movements in serving to to save Jay’s lifestyles. Figor then persevered to pursue Casillas and helped apprehend the suspect, who died on the scene after Jay shot again at him.

Garcia performed frame digicam pictures of the incident all over the news convention. The video displays Jay and his K-9 spouse in pursuit of Casillas after which, after gunshots are heard, Jay yelling out “We’re hit! We’re hit!”

Jay even controlled to get to the place he may tie Figor to a tree after the capturing.

“Our K-9s are invaluable members of this police department and [he] helped save his partner’s life,” mentioned Garcia. “He did everything he was trained to do and exceeded all expectations of a K-9 partner and as a member of the Dallas Police Department.”

The incident began with a 911 name a few capturing on Cypress Avenue. Casillas had shot two other folks inside a house after he used to be faced about loud tune. The sufferers referred to as for lend a hand, and Casillas ran away, resulting in a seek by means of police. The two capturing sufferers survived.