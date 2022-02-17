Dallas Police trying to find man who stole building materials







DALLAS — Investigators are trying to find a suspect who stole some construction materials in southeast Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m., a suspect took building materials from the 1100 block of Pemberton Hill Rd. This is between Interstate 45 and U.S. Highway 175 near Pemberton Hill Park.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect shown in images taken from the victim’s surveillance video. This person looks to have been driving a white truck with some sort of orange light on the top left side of the vehicle.

The offense is documented on Dallas Police case number 002599-2022.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.





