Dallas Pride Festival held at Fair Park with ‘Live Out Proud’ theme

June 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
DALLASThe annual Dallas Pleasure Competition returned in full power to Truthful Park this weekend after the final a number of years have been scaled down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

This yr’s theme is Dwell Out Proud.

The household pleasant occasion options video games, dwell leisure, face painters, and greater than 200 native distributors.

The pageant runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to six p.m. and can wrap up with a rainbow-themed fireworks show.

The parade begins Sunday at 2 p.m. 



