Dallas retailer Wildlike sells idea that ears are artful real estate for self-expression

The multiple ear piercing niche of jewelry retailing is being modernized, monetized and just a little mainstreamed.
If you start noticing ears, you’ll begin to understand why. “Ear constellations,” as multiple piercings are sometimes called, are a growing form of self-expression.
There’s real estate across the human ear, from the solid cartilage rim of the helix to the traditionally punctured soft tissue of the lobe, and retailers are buying in.
Count among them Alysa Teichman, daughter of the founders of Ylang 23 fashion fine jewelry in Dallas, which opened in 1985.
Teichman has created Wildlike, an upscale piercing salon in coral and pink. It has “I just did something wild” on the wall in front of curtained-off private piercing rooms and custom wallpaper in the bathroom with affirming “wild” and “like” massaging.
By design, Wildlike’s décor is sophisticated and fun, more like an upscale jewelry boutique than a typical piercing parlor.
Wildlike opened in July on Oak Lawn Avenue, just steps away from the luxury living of Highland Park and next door to what’s thought to be the busiest Drybar in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
“I waited for this spot to open up,” Teichman said.
Open only seven months, the concept has proven itself enough so that the break-even financial statement the New York University MBA grad created for herself has been exceeded by 50%. That translates into “a several-million-dollar-a-year business,” Teichman said.
The demographics and expectations of ear piercings were changing before the pandemic and accelerated over the past two years.
Teichman said she used all that stuck-at-home time with her dog Mac, a Westie, to plan Wildlike after the pandemic put the kibosh on another plan. Before the pandemic, Teichman, who is vice president of business development for Ylang 23, was preparing plans to open a Ylang 23 store in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood. The fashion fine jewelry retailer had lease papers almost ready to sign when the health crisis hit.
To launch Wildlike, she had to apply for a Small Business Administration loan and also persuade her parents, who are minority owners of Wildlike. Dallas-based Trade Element, a new ad firm formed by ex-Richards Group people, and Swoon the Studio, a Dallas design firm, helped launch the brand.
Teichman expects to take Wildlike to New York and believes the concept can be expanded to multiple locations if she can establish the right corporate culture.
“It doesn’t matter what you do unless you have the right people working with you,” she said. “We’re in the business of self-expression, and we want to create a joyful experience.”
Along with the right vibe, safety and cleanliness are a priority, Teichman said, adding that the shop uses the same sterilizing equipment used by dentist offices.
Who is the customer?
The 35-year-old who grew up in Dallas, went to college to be a journalist at Northwestern University and has a passion for photography, fits that broadening demographic.
“Professionals, doctors, lawyers, bankers, high school administrators. We see people who come in after a divorce, finished chemotherapy or just want to go do something fun with a friend,” Teichman said. The store just had a company event to mark a return-to-the-office celebration.
Holly Quartaro, fashion and lifestyle director at Galleria Dallas, said her daughters who are 16 and 14 are all over the trend. The oldest just got her second piercings.
“They see it on Instagram and I agree with them that it’s beautiful,” said Quartaro. She may have hesitated before, but “now it’s like unnaturally colored hair, just another form of self-expression.”
Maria Tash, a New York designer considered a pioneer in the trend of multiple ear piercings as a fashion statement, is opening a store at NorthPark Center, only the third in the U.S., later this year. Tash, which has stores in luxury malls in the Middle East and in London, is one of the brands sold at Wildlike.
Studs, a New York-based brand, has opened two stores in Austin on South Congress and Domain North and is getting celebrity sightings buzz from its recent store that opened in Los Angeles.
One public company reveals the growing trend.
Piercing Pagoda has launched a premium collection, and the chain of about 500 stores is rebranding as Banter by Piercing Pagoda. It has posted six consecutive years of positive same-store sales increases, including the brand’s strongest quarter last year.
Piercing Pagoda said in August that it was on track for 135 of its stores to generate sales of more than $1 million. Many of the rebranded Banter stores are being moved from mall corridor kiosks into store space. Piercing Pagoda, which is owned by Signet, the parent company of Zales and Kay Jewelers, had sales in 2020 of $337.5 million, up 1.7% from 2019. The specialty chain represented about 6% of Signet’s total 2020 sales.
La Lobe, a Dallas piercing salon institution that’s been in business since 1969 in Preston Center, did an average of 400 piercings a month last year, said Craig Stewart, a co-owner of the family business.
That’s more than double previous years, and Stewart said he’s trying to expand his staff of three piercers.
He’s also been making more jewelry for ear constellations over the past three to four years. The earrings are “more dainty, and it takes more time and patience,” Stewart said.
Some earring fronts are as tiny as two millimeters, said Teichman, and some have diamonds and other stones. Teichman personally added a second ear piercing in 2014 and now has 10 piercings in one ear and 7 in the other.
While the pandemic created pent-up demand for a creative outlet, the trend for multiple ear piercings is not a passing fad.
“It takes many players to make a market, and we look at competition as a sign that this is something here to stay,” Teichman said.
Kimberly Alexander, a Dallas influencer and cancer research advocate, said she’s been to Wildlike twice in six weeks to get her second and third piercings. She has a diamond stud in her tragus and has plans to get a butterfly next.
“I was having lunch with a friend on a patio, and I kept seeing a sparkle of light coming from her ear,” Alexander said. “I had to get it done. It’s so feminine and a different way of self-expression than tattoos.”
At 49, she was worried some might think it was too edgy and she always felt she should look conservative in the nonprofit world, but today multiple piercings don’t carry a stigma, she said.
“I want my Zodiac sign next.” she said.
Twitter: @MariaHalkias
