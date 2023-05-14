Dallas’ Scottie Scheffler, Ryan Palmer fill top spots and Texas-sized void at Byron Nelson





Jordan Spieth’s absence from the AT&T Byron Nelson at Craig Ranch has created a void that two homeland golfers, Scottie Scheffler of Dallas and Ryan Palmer of Colleyville, are vying to fill. Scheffler, these days ranked 2d on the planet, is main after the second one spherical with a ranking of 14 beneath par, one stroke forward of Palmer. Although Scheffler made a bogey at the 8th hollow, he rebounded with 8 birdies at the direction, tying for essentially the most in spherical two. Palmer, these days ranked 204th, shot a 6-under 65, touchdown in 2d position with a ranking of 13 beneath par along Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. South Korean golfer, Si Woo Kim, is in fourth position with a ranking of eleven beneath par. Both Scheffler and Palmer proportion a trainer and athletic teacher, and they play in combination after they’re each on the town. The pair will probably be in the similar workforce for the 3rd spherical of the event. Palmer wishes a Nelson win to be eligible for the PGA Championship at the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, NY, subsequent week. Scheffler, a graduate of each Highland Park and the University of Texas, is looking for to win his homeland event, however emphasizes that he does now not need to put an excessive amount of emphasis on a unmarried festival.