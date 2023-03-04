Dallas shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed on Fabrication Street





DALLAS — Three other people had been shot and one individual has died after a capturing in western Dallas, in keeping with police.

The capturing took place at roughly 2:05 a.m. on Saturday morning within the 600 block of Fabrication Street.

One guy died within the capturing and two different males had been hospitalized in solid situation, in keeping with police.

There used to be no longer any further information instantly to be had. The capturing is underneath investigation, police stated.

